Final Fantasy 7 Remake Weapon Locations Guide

The Final Fantasy VII Remake is bringing back the characters you loved from the original. They’re bringing along all their cool gear and weapons. In this guide, we will give you all the Final Fantasy 7 Remake Weapon Locations to find and use in your journey through Midgar.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Weapon Locations

Each weapon in FF7 Remake is unique and comes with its own set of weapon upgrades and core skills. You can master each weapon through ability learning until you’ve become proficient.

Cloud Strife Weapons

Buster Sword

22 Attack, 22 Magic

Ability: Focused Thrust – “Lunge toward an enemy with a piercing strike that hits multiple times. Significantly increases stagger.”

Location: Cloud’s default weapon.

Core Skills: Attack +5 (4 SP), Magic Attack +5 (4 SP), Max HP +100 (4 SP), Punisher Mode Strong Attack Damage 5% Boost (4 SP)

Iron Blade

23 Attack, 31 Magic

Ability: Triple Slash – “Slash three enemies in quick succession, dealing more damage with each blow.”

Proficiency Bonus: Strike three or more enemies.

Location: Chapter 3 (you will get it from the weapons shop dealer after clearing out Scrap Boulevard)

Core Skills: Defense +5 (4 SP), Max HP +100 (4 SP), Physical Damage Reduction 10% when Guarding (4 SP), Punisher Mode Counter Damage 5% Boost (4 SP)

Nail Bat

30 Attack, 30 Magic

Ability: Disorder – “Deliver a devastating attack and switch modes in one fluid motion.”

Proficiency Bonus: Strike with Attack or Strong Attack after switching modes.

Location: Earned as a reward for ‘Kids on Patrol’ side quest (Chapter 8) and later available in shops

Core Skills: Max HP +200, Luck +5, Critical Hit Rate 10% Boost, Critical Hit Damage 25% Boost

Hardedge

57 Attack, 19 Magic

Ability: Infinity’s End – “Wind up and unleash an overhead strike. Increased damage on stagger. Costs 2 ATB.”

Proficiency Bonus: Strike a staggered enemy.

Location: Purchase from the Wall Market weapon shop.

Core Skills: Attack +4, Magic Attack +4, Buff Duration 10% Boost

Mythril Saber

24 Attack, 72 Magic

Ability: Blade Burst – “Unleash a wave of non-elemental mako energy at an enemy in front of you with a slash of your sword.”

Proficiency Bonus: Finish off an enemy.

Location: Purchase from Wall Market weapon shop in Chapter 14

Twin Stinger

46 Attack, 46 Magic

Ability: Counterstance – “Brace for attacks and retaliate with a powerful slash.”

Proficiency Bonus: Unleash a counterattack.

Location: In the drum at Shinra Tower in after encountering Barret (Chapter 17)

Barret Wallace

Gatling Gun

19 Attack, 19 Magic

Ability: Focused Shot – “Consume all ATB charges to unleash a concentrated brust of energy. Significantly increases stagger.”

Proficiency Bonus: Stagger an enemy.

Location: Barret’s default weapon.

Core Skills : Attack Power +5, Magic Attack Power +5, Max HP +100 and New Materia Slot

Light Machine Gun

22 Attack, 33 Magic.

Ability: Lifesaver – “Take damage intended for other party members.”

Proficiency Bonus: Restore an ally’s HP.

Location: Automatically obtained after Chapter 6.

Core Skills: Magic Attack Power +6, Defense +5, Max HP +150 and New Materia Slot

Big Bertha

45 Attack, 30 Magic

Ability: Maximum Fury – “Consume all ATB charges to fire a long stream of bullets at an enemy.”

Proficiency Bonus: Finish off an enemy.

Location: Purchase from Sector 6 Slums after the evacuation from Sector 7.

Steel Pincers

53 Attack, 39 Magic

Ability: Charging Uppercut – “Rush toward an enemy and launch them into the air with a furious blow. Increases charge.”

Proficiency Bonus: Top of energy reserve

Location: Purchase from the Moogle Emporium with Moogle Medals (Chapter 14)

Wrecking Ball

65 Attack, 17 Magic

Ability: Smackdown – “Strike the ground and send nearby enemies flying.”

Proficiency Bonus: Strike three or more enemies.

Location: Reward for ‘Subterranean Menace’ side quest in Chapter 14

EKG Cannon

34 Attack, 65 Magic

Ability: Point Blank – “Consume all ATB charges to deliver a close-range attack and send enemies flying.”

Proficiency Bonus: Finish off an enemy

Location: Give 10,000 gil to Hart after your encounter with Domino in Shinra Tower.

Tifa Lockhart

Leather Gloves

32 Attack, 22 Magic

Ability: Divekick – “Leap into the air and unleash a powerful kick.”

Proficiency Bonus: Finish off an enemy.

Location: Tifa’s Default weapon.

Core Skills: Attack Power +5 (4 SP), Speed +5 (4 SP), Max HP +100 (4 SP), Max MP +5 (4 SP)

Metal Knuckles

54 Attack, 12 Magic

Ability: Overpower – “Use in conjunction with basic attacks to more effectively pressure enemies.”

Proficiency Bonus: Follow up with a basic attack combo after using the weapon ability.

Location: Dropped from Crab Warden boss in Chapter 5.

Core Skills: Attack Power +4, Speed +3

Sonic Strikers

32 Attack, 21 Magic

Ability: Focused Strike – “Evade, then unleash a charging attack. Moderately increases stagger.”

Proficiency Bonus: Stagger an Enemy

Location: Can be found in a chest in Level B5 of Mako Reactor 5 during Chapter 7

Core Skills: Attack Power +6, Magic Attack Power +5, Speed +5 and Max MP +6

Feathered Gloves

50 Attack, 33 Magic

Ability: Starshower – “Unleash a flurry of powerful strikes. Increases strength of the next command executed.”

Proficiency Bonus: Follow up with an offensive ability or magic after using the weapon ability.

Location: In the room with the first sluice gate during your exploration of the Sewer System in Chapter 10

Mythril Claws

28 Attack, 55 Magic

Ability: Chi Trap – “Create an orb of materialized chi that deals damage on contact.”

Proficiency Bonus: Strike an enemy

Location: Drop from Failed Experiment boss in Chapter 13.

Purple Pain

51 Attack, 41 Magic

Ability: True Strike – “Deliver a tremendous blow at close range. Increased stagger damage bonus.”

Proficiency Bonus: Strike a staggered enemy

Location: Shinra Tower lobby in Chapter 16

Aerith Gainsborough Weapons

Guard Stick

29 Attack, 43 Magic

Ability: Arcane Ward – “Conjure a ward. Attack spells cast within the ward will automatically be cast twice.”

Proficiency Bonus: Conjure a ward

Location: Aerith’s default weapon.

Core Skill: Magic Attack Power +12, Defense +7, Magic Defense +7, Max HP +150 and Max MP +8

Silver Staff

27 Attack, 50 Magic

Ability: Sorcerous Storm – “Deal magic damage to nearby enemies.”

Proficiency Bonus: Strike three or more enemies.

Location: Purchase from The Moogle Emporium for 2 Moogle Medals.

Core Skills: Magic Attack Power +10, Max HP +150, Max MP +10 and New Materia Slot

Arcane Scepter

24 Attack, 36 Magic

Ability: Fleeting Familiar – “Summon a fairy that attacks your enemies periodically as well as after you use abilities and spells.”

Proficiency Bonus: Unleash a consecutive attack of an ability or spell.

Location: Quest Reward in Chapter 9 for “A Dynamite Body”

Mythril Rod

24 Attack, 92 Magic.

Ability: Ray of Judgment – “Fire an energy burst that hits multiple times. Increased stagger damage bonus. Costs 2 ATB.”

Proficiency Bonus: Strike a staggered enemy.

Location: In the Train Graveyard in Chapter 11

Bladed Staff

39 Attack, 34 Magic.

Ability: Lustrous Shield

Proficiency Bonus: Strike an enemy

Location: Steal from Eligor during Chapter 11

Reinforced Staff