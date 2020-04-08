Final Fantasy 7 Remake Weapon Locations Guide

The Final Fantasy VII Remake is bringing back the characters you loved from the original. They’re bringing along all their cool gear and weapons. In this guide, we will give you all the Final Fantasy 7 Remake Weapon Locations to find and use in your journey through Midgar.
Each weapon in FF7 Remake is unique and comes with its own set of weapon upgrades and core skills. You can master each weapon through ability learning until you’ve become proficient.
Cloud Strife Weapons
Buster Sword
- 22 Attack, 22 Magic
- Ability: Focused Thrust – “Lunge toward an enemy with a piercing strike that hits multiple times. Significantly increases stagger.”
- Location: Cloud’s default weapon.
- Core Skills: Attack +5 (4 SP), Magic Attack +5 (4 SP), Max HP +100 (4 SP), Punisher Mode Strong Attack Damage 5% Boost (4 SP)
Iron Blade
- 23 Attack, 31 Magic
- Ability: Triple Slash – “Slash three enemies in quick succession, dealing more damage with each blow.”
- Proficiency Bonus: Strike three or more enemies.
- Location: Chapter 3 (you will get it from the weapons shop dealer after clearing out Scrap Boulevard)
- Core Skills: Defense +5 (4 SP), Max HP +100 (4 SP), Physical Damage Reduction 10% when Guarding (4 SP), Punisher Mode Counter Damage 5% Boost (4 SP)
Nail Bat
- 30 Attack, 30 Magic
- Ability: Disorder – “Deliver a devastating attack and switch modes in one fluid motion.”
- Proficiency Bonus: Strike with Attack or Strong Attack after switching modes.
- Location: Earned as a reward for ‘Kids on Patrol’ side quest (Chapter 8) and later available in shops
- Core Skills: Max HP +200, Luck +5, Critical Hit Rate 10% Boost, Critical Hit Damage 25% Boost
Hardedge
- 57 Attack, 19 Magic
- Ability: Infinity’s End – “Wind up and unleash an overhead strike. Increased damage on stagger. Costs 2 ATB.”
- Proficiency Bonus: Strike a staggered enemy.
- Location: Purchase from the Wall Market weapon shop.
- Core Skills: Attack +4, Magic Attack +4, Buff Duration 10% Boost
Mythril Saber
- 24 Attack, 72 Magic
- Ability: Blade Burst – “Unleash a wave of non-elemental mako energy at an enemy in front of you with a slash of your sword.”
- Proficiency Bonus: Finish off an enemy.
- Location: Purchase from Wall Market weapon shop in Chapter 14
Twin Stinger
- 46 Attack, 46 Magic
- Ability: Counterstance – “Brace for attacks and retaliate with a powerful slash.”
- Proficiency Bonus: Unleash a counterattack.
- Location: In the drum at Shinra Tower in after encountering Barret (Chapter 17)
Barret Wallace
Gatling Gun
- 19 Attack, 19 Magic
- Ability: Focused Shot – “Consume all ATB charges to unleash a concentrated brust of energy. Significantly increases stagger.”
- Proficiency Bonus: Stagger an enemy.
- Location: Barret’s default weapon.
- Core Skills : Attack Power +5, Magic Attack Power +5, Max HP +100 and New Materia Slot
Light Machine Gun
- 22 Attack, 33 Magic.
- Ability: Lifesaver – “Take damage intended for other party members.”
- Proficiency Bonus: Restore an ally’s HP.
- Location: Automatically obtained after Chapter 6.
- Core Skills: Magic Attack Power +6, Defense +5, Max HP +150 and New Materia Slot
Big Bertha
- 45 Attack, 30 Magic
- Ability: Maximum Fury – “Consume all ATB charges to fire a long stream of bullets at an enemy.”
- Proficiency Bonus: Finish off an enemy.
- Location: Purchase from Sector 6 Slums after the evacuation from Sector 7.
Steel Pincers
- 53 Attack, 39 Magic
- Ability: Charging Uppercut – “Rush toward an enemy and launch them into the air with a furious blow. Increases charge.”
- Proficiency Bonus: Top of energy reserve
- Location: Purchase from the Moogle Emporium with Moogle Medals (Chapter 14)
Wrecking Ball
- 65 Attack, 17 Magic
- Ability: Smackdown – “Strike the ground and send nearby enemies flying.”
- Proficiency Bonus: Strike three or more enemies.
- Location: Reward for ‘Subterranean Menace’ side quest in Chapter 14
EKG Cannon
- 34 Attack, 65 Magic
- Ability: Point Blank – “Consume all ATB charges to deliver a close-range attack and send enemies flying.”
- Proficiency Bonus: Finish off an enemy
- Location: Give 10,000 gil to Hart after your encounter with Domino in Shinra Tower.
Tifa Lockhart
Leather Gloves
- 32 Attack, 22 Magic
- Ability: Divekick – “Leap into the air and unleash a powerful kick.”
- Proficiency Bonus: Finish off an enemy.
- Location: Tifa’s Default weapon.
- Core Skills: Attack Power +5 (4 SP), Speed +5 (4 SP), Max HP +100 (4 SP), Max MP +5 (4 SP)
Metal Knuckles
- 54 Attack, 12 Magic
- Ability: Overpower – “Use in conjunction with basic attacks to more effectively pressure enemies.”
- Proficiency Bonus: Follow up with a basic attack combo after using the weapon ability.
- Location: Dropped from Crab Warden boss in Chapter 5.
- Core Skills: Attack Power +4, Speed +3
Sonic Strikers
- 32 Attack, 21 Magic
- Ability: Focused Strike – “Evade, then unleash a charging attack. Moderately increases stagger.”
- Proficiency Bonus: Stagger an Enemy
- Location: Can be found in a chest in Level B5 of Mako Reactor 5 during Chapter 7
- Core Skills: Attack Power +6, Magic Attack Power +5, Speed +5 and Max MP +6
Feathered Gloves
- 50 Attack, 33 Magic
- Ability: Starshower – “Unleash a flurry of powerful strikes. Increases strength of the next command executed.”
- Proficiency Bonus: Follow up with an offensive ability or magic after using the weapon ability.
- Location: In the room with the first sluice gate during your exploration of the Sewer System in Chapter 10
Mythril Claws
- 28 Attack, 55 Magic
- Ability: Chi Trap – “Create an orb of materialized chi that deals damage on contact.”
- Proficiency Bonus: Strike an enemy
- Location: Drop from Failed Experiment boss in Chapter 13.
Purple Pain
- 51 Attack, 41 Magic
- Ability: True Strike – “Deliver a tremendous blow at close range. Increased stagger damage bonus.”
- Proficiency Bonus: Strike a staggered enemy
- Location: Shinra Tower lobby in Chapter 16
Aerith Gainsborough Weapons
Guard Stick
- 29 Attack, 43 Magic
- Ability: Arcane Ward – “Conjure a ward. Attack spells cast within the ward will automatically be cast twice.”
- Proficiency Bonus: Conjure a ward
- Location: Aerith’s default weapon.
- Core Skill: Magic Attack Power +12, Defense +7, Magic Defense +7, Max HP +150 and Max MP +8
Silver Staff
- 27 Attack, 50 Magic
- Ability: Sorcerous Storm – “Deal magic damage to nearby enemies.”
- Proficiency Bonus: Strike three or more enemies.
- Location: Purchase from The Moogle Emporium for 2 Moogle Medals.
- Core Skills: Magic Attack Power +10, Max HP +150, Max MP +10 and New Materia Slot
Arcane Scepter
- 24 Attack, 36 Magic
- Ability: Fleeting Familiar – “Summon a fairy that attacks your enemies periodically as well as after you use abilities and spells.”
- Proficiency Bonus: Unleash a consecutive attack of an ability or spell.
- Location: Quest Reward in Chapter 9 for “A Dynamite Body”
Mythril Rod
- 24 Attack, 92 Magic.
- Ability: Ray of Judgment – “Fire an energy burst that hits multiple times. Increased stagger damage bonus. Costs 2 ATB.”
- Proficiency Bonus: Strike a staggered enemy.
- Location: In the Train Graveyard in Chapter 11
Bladed Staff
- 39 Attack, 34 Magic.
- Ability: Lustrous Shield
- Proficiency Bonus: Strike an enemy
- Location: Steal from Eligor during Chapter 11
Reinforced Staff
- 50 Attack, 82 Magic
- Ability: ATB Ward – “Conjure a Madical Ward. Allies who use ATB within it regain partial ATB from your gauge. Costs 2 ATB.”
- Proficiency Bonus: Conjure a ward
- Location: Can be found inside a chest at the beginning of Chapter 17