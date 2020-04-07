Final Fantasy 7 Remake Attributes Guide

Each character in Final Fantasy 7 has attributes that impact the stats of the character in battle or otherwise. In this guide, we will go over all the Final Fantasy 7 Remake Attributes so you have an understanding of what all the numbers and attributes mean.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Attributes

Each character in FF7 Remake has its own set of attributes which also include resistance and immunities of the character. If you open the Party Menu, it allows you to look at the weapons and equipment a character has along with its individual stats.

You can look at the attributes of the character in the Party Menu. Click on the Options button and the Main Menu will open up. Scroll down to find the Party Menu.

If a character is leveling up then the attributes of the character also level up but the increases may differ from character to character.

Look where the character stats are at the left of it, you will find the required level, HP, MP, and EXP for the level up of the character.

Below is a list of all the stats in FF7 Remake and their impact on attributes

Attack

Controls how much damage is dealt with using physical attacks such as guns and melee weapons. Affected by the Strength attribute and equipment of the character.

Defense

Controls how much damage is received from physical attacks. It is influenced by the Vitality attribute and equipment if the character.

Magic Attack

Controls how much damage is dealt with by magic and the amount of HP restored by healing magic. It is influenced by the Magic attribute and equipment of the character.

Magic Defense

Controls the damage received from the magic attacks. It is influenced by the Spirit attribute and equipment of the character.

Strength

Increases Physical Attack attribute.

Magic

Increases Magic Attack attribute.

Vitality

Increases the Defense attribute.

Spirit

Increases Magic Defense attribute.

Luck

Increases critical hit rate and Steal ability success chance.

Speed

Increases the rate at which the ATB gauge fills over time.

Besides these attributes, every character in FF7 Remake also has different resistances that go hand in hand with their defense attribute.

Lesser Resistances

Moderate levels of resistance that a character has to Damage types. Influenced by the equipment of the character.

Greater Resistances

Significant levels of resistance that a character has to Damage types. Influenced by the equipment of the character.

Immunities

Damage types that have no effect on the character. Influenced by the equipment of the character.

Absorbed Elements

Elemental magic that a character will absorb that is going to heal them instead of damaging them. Influenced by the equipment of the character