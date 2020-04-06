Hardwood is another important material in Animal Crossing. This Animal Crossing: New Horizon Hardwood Recipes Guide will give you all the Hardwood Recipes in Animal Crossin: New Horizon and tell you how to get hardwood.

Animal Crossing New Horizons Hardwood Recipes List

To get hardwood, you need an Axe that you must use to hit any tree on the map. It’ll drop wood which may contain Hardwood as well. For even more trees to harvest the wood from, you can take the Mystery Island Tour.

Below are all the Hardwood recipes classed into various sets;

Tools

Flimsy shovel

Cost: 200

Material Required; 5x hardwood

Recipe Source: Blathers

Slingshot

Cost: 225

Material Required; 5x hardwood

Recipe Source: Timmy

Ladder

Cost: 1,440

Material Required; 4x wood, 4x hardwood, 4x softwood

Recipe Source: Tom Nook after placing 2nd house plot

Housewares Recipes

Clackercart

Cost: 960

Material Required; 2x hardwood, 6x softwood

Recipe Source: Villager

Destinations signpost

Cost: 1,440

Material Required; 4x hardwood, 8x softwood

Recipe Source: Nook Stop for 1,500 Nook Miles

Doghouse

Cost: 2,040

Material Required; 10x wood, 7x hardwood

Recipe Source: Island resident

Hearth

Cost: 5,470

Material Required; 2x bamboo piece, 5x iron nugget, 4x Clay, 5x hardwood

Recipe Source: Wildest Dreams DIY

Log bed

Cost: 3,600

Material Required; 30x hardwood

Recipe Source: Island resident

Log bench

Cost: 600

Material Required; 5x hardwood

Recipe Source: Tom Nook after receiving the first three housing kits

Log dining table

Cost: 1,800

Material Required; 15x hardwood

Recipe Source: Tom Nook after receiving the first three housing kits

Log garden lounge

Cost: 1,440

Material Required; 12x hardwood

Recipe Source: Tom Nook after receiving the first three housing kits

Log round table

Cost: 180

Material Required; 15x hardwood

Recipe Source: Message in a bottle

Log sofa

Cost: 960

Material Required; 8x hardwood

Recipe Source: Island resident

Log stakes

Cost: 360

Material Required; 3x hardwood

Recipe Source: Unlocked when Tom Nook gives you your first recipes

Log stool

Cost: 480

Material Required; 4x hardwood

Mini DIY workbench

Cost: 2,580

Material Required; 3x wood, 3x hardwood, 3x softwood, 2x iron nugget

Recipe Source: Test Your DIY Skills

Music stand

Cost: 960

Material Required; 8x hardwood

Recipe Source: Message in a bottle

Natural garden chair

Cost: 2,220

Material Required; 6x hardwood, 2x iron nugget

Recipe Source: Message in a bottle

Natural garden table

Cost: 3,330

Material Required; 9x hardwood, 3x iron nugget

Recipe Source: Island resident

Natural square table

Cost: 1,980

Material Required; 4x hardwood, 2x iron nugget

Recipe Source: Island resident

Pansy table

Cost: 760

Material Required; 5x yellow pansies, 3x hardwood

Signpost

Material Required; 2x hardwood, 3x softwood

Silo

Cost: 13,920

Material Required; 12x iron nugget, 6x hardwood, 12x Clay, 12x stone

Recipe Source: Nook Stop for 3,000 Nook Miles

Simple DIY workbench

Cost: 1,350

Material Required; 5x hardwood, 1x iron nugget

Recipe Source: Message in a bottle

Tea table

Cost: 1,440

Material Required; 12x hardwood

Recipe Source: Message in a bottle

Wild log bench

Material Required; 8x hardwood, 3x softwood

Recipe Source: Wildest Dreams DIY from Nook’s Cranny

Wooden-plank sign

Cost: 600

Material Required; 5x hardwood

Recipe Source: Message in a bottle

Wall-mounted

Boomerang

Cost: 360

Material Required; 3x hardwood

Recipe Source: Villager

Log wall-mounted clock

Material Required; 2x hardwood, 1x iron nugget

House Decor

Jungle wall

Material Required; 15x clump of weeds, 3x wood, 3x hardwood, 3x softwood

Recipe Source: Balloon

Modern wood wall

Cost: 1,800

Material Required; 5x wood, 5x softwood, 5x hardwood

Stacked-wood wall

Material Required; 15x hardwood

Wooden-knot wall

Material Required; 15x hardwood

Recipe Source: Message in a bottle

Equipment Recipes

Log pack

Cost: 960

Material Required; 3x wood, 5x hardwood

Recipe Source: Balloon

Barbed-wire fence x10

Cost: 198 each

Material Required; 4x hardwood, 2x iron nugget

Recipe Source: Nook Stop for 1,000 Nook Miles

Country fence x10

Cost: 72 each

Material Required; 6x hardwood

Recipe Source: Nook Stop for 1,000 Nook Miles

Spiky fence x10

Cost: 96 each

Material Required; 8x hardwood

Recipe Source: Nook Stop for 1,000 Nook Miles

Miscellaneous

Cutting board

Material Required