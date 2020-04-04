Resident Evil 3 Remake Weapon Locations Guide

There are various weapons that you will come across in Resident Evil 3. These weapons are in different areas and some even have to be purchased. The guide below has the information on these Resident Evil 3 Remake Weapon Locations.

Resident Evil 3 Remake Weapon Locations

It is possible to miss some of these weapons in your playthrough of the RE3 Remake story so if you want to collect everything, make sure you know the locations of the weapons beforehand.

Survival Knife

A default weapon that is available to you from the beginning of the game.

G18 Handgun (Burst Model)

When you are in the hospital, go to the Makeshift Sickroom where you are going to find the gun on the desk near the door.

Magnum .44 AE Lightning Hawk

At the hospital, when you are in the middle sector area of the top floor, crawl under from chair blocking your way and then drop down from the broken window to your left. There is a dead man on your left, beside whom you are going to find a suitcase with the Magnum inside of it.

M3 Shotgun

At the Kite Bros Railway in the Downtown Area, you are going to find M3 Shotgun in the Subway Office room. The weapon is inside the cabined with is locked with chains so you need Bolt Cutters for it. Get them from the Garage and cut the chain to obtain the weapon.

MGL Grenade Launcher

Once you have reached the Sewers, go down until you reach the yellow ladder and then use it to enter the office room where you are going to find the weapon kept on the table.

CQBR Assault Rifle

A default weapon that is included in Carlos’ equipment.

Then there are some secret weapons that are to be purchased from the in-game Shop at different Points range. These weapons include