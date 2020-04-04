Resident Evil 3 Remake Weapon/Gun Parts Location Guide

You can make use of various weapons to slaughter Zombies in Resident Evil 3. Weapon Parts can be used to improve those weapons by giving them small upgrades to things like the rate of fire and accuracy. In this guide, we will give you the all Resident Evil 3 Remake Weapon/Gun Parts Locations to find and upgrade your guns in RE3 Remake.

Resident Evil 3 Remake Weapon/Gun Parts Location

These weapon upgrades can be found or purchased during different points of RE3 Remake. We’re prepared this guide that will explain how to find all weapon parts in Resident Evil 3.

Extended Magazine (Handgun)

Increases clip capacity to 33. It can be found in Downtown during the first encounter of Nemesis Supply Case Drop.

Dot Sight (Handgun)

It adds sight to your handgun for improved accuracy. You can pick it up from Drugstore safe near the Subway Station

Moderator (Handgun)

It reduces the spread of fire so that you have a greater chance of landing a critical hit. It can be found in Downtown during the second encounter of Nemesis Supply Case Drop.

Tactical Stock (Shotgun)

It suppresses the muzzle rise and boosts accuracy. You can acquire it from Downtown after using the jewels on the monument.

Semi-auto Barrel (Shotgun)

It increases the shotgun’s rate of fire and boosts the damage. It can be acquired from the Gun Shop of the demolition site.

Scope (Assault Rifle)

It adds a sight to your Assault Rifle for improved accuracy. You can pick it up from the West Office chest by the Police Station entrance.

Tactical Grip (Assault Rifle)

This helps reduce recoil when you fire the Assault Rifle. It can be found in the hospital courtyard.

Extended Barrel (MAG)

Adds more ammo. It can be found in a case inside the underground storage surveillance room.