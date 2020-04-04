When you reach NEST 2 Underground facility in Resident Evil 3, you will have the opportunity to create a T-virus vaccine by solving a bit complex puzzle. In this guide, we have prepared Resident Evil 3 Remake Vaccine Synthesis Lab Puzzle Solution for you to help out.

This guide is a walkthrough of this puzzle and you will see how to create the T-virus vaccine and how to solve the puzzle for finding the ingredients of the Vaccine in RE3 Remake.

Resident Evil 3 Remake Vaccine Synthesis Lab Puzzle Solution

So, first of all, you will have to find the two vials that are needed to create the vaccine, and then you will go to the vaccine making machine and fill in proper levels of the vials to create the vaccine.

So to find the two vials, first, reach the second floor of the Nest 2. In this room, interact with the computer to obtain a Flash Drive. Carry the Flash Drive to the first floor and open the electronic door in the main corridor through it.

As you go through this door, you will encounter two pathways. First go through the first path, which leads to a lab on the same first floor. You will get your first vaccine vial from here.

Take the vial and head back through the second path, which leads you to the incubation lab on the second floor. Get the liquid-filled test tube from here.

Once you have grabbed both vials, go back to the room where the Vaccine making devices are located. Before interacting with it, open the inventory and connect the two vials to create a new substance called ‘Vaccine base’.

Once done successfully, interact with the Vaccine making machine and select the levels of each substance as ‘MID, HIGH, LOW’ respectively. Your vaccine is ready and you have solved the Vaccine Synthesis puzzle in RE3 Remake!