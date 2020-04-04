Resident Evil 3 is full of exciting events where you have to find stuff to complete the missions and the Clock Tower Monument Puzzle is one of them. In this guide, we have prepared the Resident Evil 3 Remake Jewels Locations For Clock Tower Commemoration Monument Puzzle Solution for you if you are struggling.

Resident Evil 3 Remake Jewels Locations For Clock Tower Commemoration Monument Puzzle Solution

Solving the puzzle itself isn’t that difficult, find the jewels you need to put into that puzzle is where all the hard work is needed. You will need a total of three jewels to complete this puzzle and get your rewards.

This guide is therefore about how you can use the jewels after you have found them, where finding them is the main part of the guide. There are two parts of this guide. The first one is about finding the Red, Green and Blue Jewel in RE3 Remake and the other part is about solving the puzzle itself.

Red Jewel

To find this jewel head straight to the downtown area and find the donut shop here. Enter the shop and make your way to the kitchen which is on the right side. Go inside the kitchen. Within the kitchen you will a safe room, access this room and you will see a few objects here.

Among the Typewriter, a herb and a storage container you will find a fancy box. Obtain this box and examine it in your inventory to open it. You will find the red jewel in this box.

Blue Jewel

For this jewel in Resident Evil 3, you will need a bolt cutter to cut down the entrance to the supermarket. First of all, obtain the cutter and then head across the street from the Toy Uncle shop till you find the supermarket that is closed shut with chains.

Use the cutter to cut down all the chains to gain access to the supermarket. As soon as you open the doors and enter the market you will find a fancy box on top on a counter here. Obtain the box and examine it in your inventory to find the blue jewel inside.

Green Jewel

This jewel is a bit risky to get as you would be expecting to encounter some zombies here and that is not where the risk ends, Nemisis might give you an unwanted visit too! You will also need a lock pick too!

First of all, obtain the lock pick and make your way to Toy Uncle shop which is in the Downtown area right opposite to Moon’s Donut, across the street. Use the lock pick to enter the shop.

As soon as you step inside you will see a small display to your left along with a fancy box! Obtain the box and examine it in your inventory to find the jewel.

Using the Jewels

Go to the Subway Entrance in the south of the downtown area! This entrance has a huge yellow written “Here” on top of it so it won’t be too difficult to find as there is a spray-painted arrow on the entrance too. You will see the Clock Tower here, approach it and place the jewels in the place.

Upon doing so you will find a hand grenade, a tactical stock for your shotgun and a hip pouch, granting two more inventory slots. Obtain your reward from the container on your right