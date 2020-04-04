Is Final Fantasy VII Remake Releasing For PC?

The remake of Final Fantasy 7 is releasing in a few days for PlayStation 4, making it the launch of the year for most old school RPG lovers. With it comes an itching question. Will Final Fantasy VII Remake release on PC and if so, when shall we expect it?

As far as we know, Final Fantasy VI will be a Playstation 4 exclusive. Sony Interactive Entertainment holds the rights to exclusivity for at least a year, making it impossible for Xbox One and PC gamers to experience it first-hand. Until April 2021, only Playstation players can access the game. After that though, all possibilities are open.

The first indication that Final Fantasy VII Remake will indeed release on PC is Square Enix’s previous take on exclusivity. Especially when it comes to this specific franchise. Back in 2016, Final Fantasy 15 released on Xbox One and Playstation 4. It took almost two years for the game to drop on PC but the wait was worth it.

It wouldn’t be too much to expect the same strategy to work for Final Fantasy VII too. The developers will take this year to possibly work on the PC and Xbox ports. Rest assured, they must be keeping next-gen consoles in mind.

The same thing happened with other Square Enix titles in the past. Octopath Traveler, Dragon Quest Builders 2 and Dragon Quest 11. This carves a pattern on what Square Enix aims for when it gets to exclusivity

Secondly, a series of Final Fantasy VII Remake data leaks in January hinted that there could indeed be a PC port on the works. The leaks suggest that the game will target larger resolutions than the standard 1080p 30FPS of Playstation 4, making everyone assume that it targets PC standards. Next-gen consoles can also benefit from those settings, so we shouldn’t get hyped just yet.

For the time being, Final Fantasy VII Remake will be a Playstation 4 exclusive. Square Enix has made official announcement for a release on other platforms. Undeniably, it’s still too soon for that. Pre-loading on PS4 has already started and its size is over 100GB, so if you pre-ordered the game, you should start downloading it now.

In addition, the final trailer for Final Fantasy VII Remake is out now and it includes a bunch of spoilers, so if you don’t want to ruin your first playthrough, then you should stay away from it.

Stay tuned for the full Final Fantasy VII Remake review from SegmentNext as soon as the embargo lifts.