There are many obstructions you will be facing as you make your way through Resident Evil 3’s dense environment. As you start seeing certain areas being locked off by chains, you are going to want to get yourself a Bolt Cutter to proceed into different locked areas of the game. Here we have a Resident Evil 3 Remake Bolt Cutters Location Guide to help you out.

It won’t be that hard to get yourself one of these as the game pretty much puts it in your path, we’ve made a little walkthrough up until the point just in case you are having difficulty finding boltcutters in RE3 Remake.

Resident Evil 3 Remake Bolt Cutters Location

Once you talk to Carlos, you will be assigned to restore power to the Subway lines. After this, the entirety of the Downtown area will be open for you to explore. This is the same area where you can get the Red Dot Sight for Jill’s handgun from the Drugstore Safe.

Here, you will notice, that annoyingly, some parts of the place are locked behind chained doors, in order to gain access to these, we will be making our way to the Bolt Cutter in the game.

Locating the Bolt Cutter

From the giant yellow building, take a left into the alleyway, only to find it burning in flames. Use the fire hose nearby to extinguish the fire. Proceed forward into the alleyway and you will see a shop.

Here, you can find the Bolt Cutters lying in a locker giving you access to all the locked doors you previously encountered.

You can now head to the areas previously locked by yellow chains. Cut them open to gain access to these new areas.

The path to the Bolt Cutter in Resident Evil 3 is easy and simple, you won’t have a hard time finding it, so don’t worry about it. Just remember the big yellow building as a landmark for when you finally get to that part of the game’s story.