Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord Troop Trees Guide

In this guide, we will discuss everything there is to know about Troop Trees in Mount and Blade 2 as they are a very important part of this game. These Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord Troop Trees are what will help you determine how good a soldier that you are buying from someone is.

Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord Troop Trees

The rank and nobility of the person selling you the soldier are directly proportional to the quality of the soldier and the better the soldier the higher the price. Let’s get started:

Different Troop trees are present in Mount and Blade 2 and they differ on the basis of the factions and the part of map you find them at.

As we are aware that factions are present in segregated areas on the map, so for getting a specific Troop tree that has the details about a certain faction then you will have to travel to that specific area and get that tree.

The game’s encyclopedia has knowledge about these troop trees and if you want to learn in advance the kind of troops yours will branch into when approaching large armies then this is the perfect thing for you.

There are a lot of different specialized troops in this game that have the capability to upgrade to stronger soldiers. There is a lot of variety in these trees and you can see that from the trees we have found. Let’s take a look:

Darshi Troop Trees

These are the Troop Trees more inclined towards the Darshi Faction:

Koleman to Ghilman to Ghulam

Desert Bandits Troop Trees

These are the Troop Trees more inclined towards the Desert Bandits Faction:

Bedouin Rover

Nomad Bandit Harami to Aserai Faris to Aserai Veteran Faris to Aserai Vanguard Faris Aserai Mameluke Cavalry to Aserai Mameluke Heavy Cavalry

Aserai Skirmisher to Aserai Archer to Aserai Master Archer

Aserai Archer Aserai Master Archer Desert Bandit Boss

Desert Bandits Hero

Forest Bandits

These are the troop trees you can find in the game for Forest Bandit faction:

Bushwacker

Freebooter

Forest Bandit to Battarian Fian to Battarian Fian Champion Battarian Falxman to Battarian Veteran Falxman Battarian Raider to Battarian Falxman to Battarian Veteran Falxman

Forest Bandit Boss

Forest Bandits Hero

Looters Troop Trees

These are the troop trees you can find in the game for Looters faction:

Deserter

Imperial Trained Infantryman

Imperial Veteran Infantryman to Imperial Legionary Imperial Menavliaton to Imperial Elite Menavliaton



Looter

Imperial Infantryman

Imperial Trained Infantryman Imperial Veteran Infantryman to Imperial Legionary Imperial Menavliaton to Imperial Elite Menavliaton



Looter Hero

Radagos’s Raider

Mountain Bandits Troop Trees

These troop tress will be discussing the Mountain Bandits Faction:

Hillmen

Brigand Vlandian Bilman to Vlandian Voulgier or Vlandian Pikeman Highwayman to Vlandian Champion to Vlandian Banner Knight

Vlandian Infantry

Vlandian Light Cavalry to Vlandian Vanguard Vlandian Swordsman to Vlandia Sergeant



Mountain Bandit Boss

Mountain Bandits Hero

Nord Troop Trees

These are the troop trees you can find in the game for Nord faction:

Skolder Recruit to Skolder Warrior Brotva to Skolder Veteran Brotva

Sea Raiders

These are the troop trees you can find in the game for Sea Raider faction:

Sea Raider

Sea Raider Warrior Sea Raider Chief to Sturgian Druzhinnik to Sturgian Druzhinnik Champion Varyag Veteran to Sturgian Druzhinnik to Sturgian Druzhinnik Champion Sturgian Soldier Sturgian Spearman to Sturgian Shock Troop or Sturgian Veteran Warrior Sturgian Berserker to Sturgian Ulfhedar



Sea Raider Boss

Sea Raiders Hero

Steppe Bandits

These are the troop trees you can find in the game for Steppe Bandits faction:

Steppe Bandit

Marauder Raider to Khuzait Kheshig to Khuzait Khan’s Guard Khuzait Lancer to Khuzait Heavy Lancer

Khuzait Raider to Khuzait Horse Archer to Khuzait Heavy Horse Archer

Steppe Bandit Boss

Steppe Bandits Hero

Vakken

These are the troop trees you can find in the game for Vekken faction:

Recruit Forester to Expert Forester to Veteran Forester

Aserain

These are the troop trees you can find in the game for Aserian faction:

Aserai Recruit

Aserai Tribesman

Aserai Skirmisher to Aserai Archer to Aserai Master Archer Aserai Footman to Aserai Infantry to Aserai Veteran Infantry



Aserai Armed Trader

Aserai Caravan Guard

Aserai Caravan Master

Aserai Youth to Aserai Tribal Horseman to Aserai Faris to Aserai Veteran Faris to Aserai Vanguard Faris

Aserai Mameluke Soldier

Aserai Mameluke Regular to Aserai Mameluke Cavalry to Aserai Mameluke Heavy Cavalry Aserai Mameluke Axeman to Aserai Mameluke Guard to Aserai Mameluke Palace Guard



Aserai Militia Archer

Aserai Militia Spearman

Aserai Militia Veteran Archer

Aserai Militia Veteran Spearman

Aserai Veteran Caravan Guard

Beni Zilal Recruit to Beni Zilal Soldier to Beni Zilal Royal Guard

Beni Zilal Soldier Beni Zilal Royal Guard Confident Contender

Guard

Jawwal Recruit to Jawwal Recruit Camel Rider to Jawwal Recruit Bedouin

Battanian Troop Trees

These are the troop trees you can find in the game for Battanian faction:

Battanian Armed Trader

Battanian Caravan Guard

Battanian Caravan Master

Battanian Volunteer Battanian Clan Warrior Battanian Trained Warrior to Battanian Picked Warrior to Battanian Trained Spearman Battanian Scout to Battanian Horseman Battanian Wood Runner Battanian Raider to Battanian Falxman to Battanian Veteran Falxman Battanian Skrimisher to Battanian Veteran Skirmisher to Battanian Wildling or Battanian Mounted Skirmisher

Battanian Highborn Youth to Battanian Highborn Warrior to Battanian Hero to Battanian Fian to Battanian Fian Champion

Battanian Highborn Warrior Battanian Hero Battanian Fian Battanian Fian Champion Battanian Militia Archer

Battanian Militia Spearman

Battanian Militia Veteran Archer

Battanian Militia Veteran Spearman

Battanian Veteran Caravan Guard

Young Wolf to Seasoned Wolf to Chosen Wolf

Seasoned Wolf Chosen Wolf Guard

Skene to Kern to Redshank

Kern Redshank Training Master

Imperial

These are the troop trees you can find in the game for Imperial faction:

Archer

Borrowed Troop to Veteran Borrowed Troop

Veteran Borrowed Troop Champion Fighter

Recruit Eleftheroi to Expert Eleftheroi to Veteran Eleftheroi

Expert Eleftheroi Veteran Eleftheroi Guardian Recruit to Expert Guardian to Veteran Guardian

Expert Guardian Veteran Guardian Oath Keeper Recruit to Expert Oath Keeper to Veteran Oath Keeper

Expert Oath Keeper Veteran Oath Keeper Guard

Guardian Recruit to Expert Guardian to Veteran Guardian

Expert Guardian Veteran Guardian Hardy Contender

Hastati to Principes to Triarii

Principes Triarii Headman’s Troop

Hidden Pawn to Hidden Hand to Puppeteer

Hidden Hand Puppeteer Imperial Recruit Imperial Infantryman Imperial Trained Infantryman Imperial Veteran Infantryman to Imperial Legionary Imperial Menavliaton to Imperial Elite Menavliaton Imperial Archer Imperial Trained Archer Imperial Veteran Archer to Imperial Palatine Guard or Imperial Bucellarii



Imperial Crossbowman to Imperial Sergeant Crossbowman

Imperial Armed Trader

Imperial Caravan Guard

Imperial Caravan Master

Imperial Vigla Recruit to Imperial Equite to Imperial Heavy Horseman to Imperial Cataphract to Imperial Elite Cataphract

Imperial Equite Imperial Heavy Horseman Imperial Cataphract Imperial Elite Cataphract Imperial Militia Archer

Imperial Militia Spearman

Imperial Militia Veteran Archer

Imperial Militia Veteran Spearman

Imperial Veteran Caravan Guard

Regular Fighter

Sword Sister

Khuzait Troop Trees

These are the troop trees you can find in the game for Khuzait faction:

Guard

Karakhuzait Nomad to Karakhuzait Rider to Karakhuzait Elder

Karakhuzait Rider Karakhuzait Elder Khuzait Nomad Khuzait Tribal Warrior Khuzait Raider to Khuzait Horse Archer to Khuzait Heavy Horse Archer Khuzait Horseman to Khuzait Lancer to Khuzait Heavy Lancer Khuzait Footman Khuzait Hunter to Khuzait Archer to Khuzait Marksman Khuzait Spearman to Khuzait Spear Infantry to Khuzait Darkhan

Khuzait Armed Trader

Khuzait Caravan Guard

Khuzait Caravan Master

Khuzait Noble’s Son to Khuzait Qanqli to Khuzait Torguud to Khuzait Kheshig to Khuzait Khan’s Guard

Khuzait Qanqli Khuzait Torguud Khuzait Kheshig Khuzait Khan’s Guard Khuzait Militia Archer

Khuzait Militia Spearman

Khuzait Militia Veteran Archer

Khuzait Militia Veteran Spearman

Khuzait Veteran Caravan Guard

Sturgian Troop Trees

These are the troop trees you can find in the game for Sturian faction:

Bold Contender

Guard

Huskarl Swordsman

Skolder Recruit to Skolder Warrior Brotva to Skolder Veteran Brotva

Skolder Warrior Brotva Skolder Veteran Brotva Sturgian Recruit Sturgian Warrior Sturgian Soldier Sturgian Spearman to Sturgian Shock Troop or Sturgian Veteran Warrior Sturgian Berserker to Sturgian Ulfhedar Sturgian Woodsman Sturgian Brigand to Sturgian Hardened Brigand to Sturgian Horse Raider Sturgian Hunter to Sturgian Archer to Sturgian Veteran Bowman

Sturgian Armed Trader

Sturgian Caravan Guard

Sturgian Caravan Master

Sturgian Warrior Son to Varyag to Varyag Veteran to Sturgian Druzhinnik to Sturgian Druzhinnik Champion

Varyag Varyag Veteran Sturgian Druzhinnik Sturgian Druzhinnik Champion Sturgian Militia Archer

Sturgian Militia Spearman

Sturgian Militia Veteran Archer

Sturgian Militia Veteran Spearman

Sturgian Veteran Caravan Guard

Vlandian Troop Trees

These are the troop trees you can find in the game for Vlandian faction: