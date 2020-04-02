Bright Memory: Infinite Should Pump 4K/60FPS On PS5 And XSX, Predicts Developer

Bright Memory is one of those amazing success stories from the industry with plenty of lessons to take away about sheer will and commitment. In addition of having a visual appeal with an equally impressive sense of style, the whole game was made by a one-man army, albeit benefiting from a few collaborations.

Speaking with SegmentNext in a recent interview, FYQD Studio CEO Zeng Xiancheng confirmed plans to port Bright Memory over to next-generation consoles in the future. However, for the time being and until both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X have launched worldwide, the developer will continue focusing on Bright Memory: Infinite, a more fully-featured and large-scaled take on the original game that remains in development for PC.

Yes, we plan to port to next-generation consoles, but for now, I want to focus on completing the PC version first [Bright Memory: Infinite] and then I will shift focus to porting.

When asked about performance expectations from next-generation consoles, Xiancheng stated that Bright Memory will be able to run on 4K resolution at 60 frames per second. While no internal optimizations or performance tests have been made so far, he cited the powerful hardware specifications of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in response. Though, he also noted that delivering those high benchmarks will be without any ray tracing features.

Bright Memory: Infinite has not completed the performance optimization and development yet. That’s why it’s hard to tell if it will be able to run at 4K and 60 FPS. But, given the configuration of the next generation of consoles that has been revealed so far, they are going to be very powerful, so running 4K 60 FPS without Ray Tracing technology should be no problem.

Bright Memory was updated earlier in the year, while still in early access, with ray-traced reflections and Nvidia DLSS. The reason for not mentioning the inclusion of ray tracing in the next-generation ports was because while FYQD Studio did receive next-generation console development kits, the developer is yet to test ray tracing technology on the new hardware. What Xiancheng does believe is that the current PC version with ray tracing enabled will feel the same as if the game is being played on either PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X.

At this moment we have not yet tested Ray Tracing on the console development kit of the next-generation console, so we do not know the specific result. But I expect the player to experience the effect that matches the screen of the PC version on the next-generation console.

Bright Memory is powered by Unreal Engine 4 and couples traditional first-person shooter mechanics with fast-paced hack-and-slash gameplay. Those coming in from Devil May Cry will love it. Those coming in from Shadow Warrior will love it as well. Take note that all Bright Memory owners will receive Bright Memory: Infinite for free, at least once the second installment releases.