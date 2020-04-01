The first thing that you have to deal with when starting Mount and Blade 2 is creating your character and the character creation system in this game is very elaborate. There are a lot of factors involved in creating your character and how those factors will affect your gameplay later on is what we will discuss in this Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord Character Creation guide.

Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord Character Creation

The first thing to consider when creating your character is culture, so let’s take a look:

Culture

The culture you choose for your character would impact its appearance directly. The factors involved would be skin complexion and other cosmetic features.

There is a default template of each culture but you can change every feature the way you prefer. But culture does not only affect how you look but also determines the amount of bonus you get if you choose a certain one.

Examples:

Vlandians: You get upgrade XP to troops increased by 20% from battles.

Sturgians: The speed penalty from snow is reduced by 20%.

Empire: Your construction speed for town projects, wall repairs, and siege engines increases by 20%.

Aserai: Trade penalty is reduced by 10% and Caravans are 30% cheaper to build.

Khuzaits: Horsemen on the campaign map increases by 10%.

Battanians: Speed penalty in forests is reduced by 10%.

The benefit that you get by choosing Vlandians is the greatest benefit of all as the 20% extra XP is very beneficial for you. After that comes the benefit from choosing Empire as that construction speed will come in handy further in the game. Now we will move on to the Attributes and Focus Skills.

Attributes and Focus Skills

Each attribute further has three focus skills and there is a total of six attributes, so a total of 18 focus skills. Skills can be improving by practicing more and going the actions governed by the skills repeatedly.

You can allocate the allotted focus points when you level up to certain skills that will increase their leveling threshold. Following is the list of attributes that are present in the game:

Vigor

You get better proficiency with one handed weapons as well as axes along with swords and shields. Two-handed greatswords and axes have better proficiency as well. Along with that your proficiency with lances, staves and other polearms is also governed by this attribute.

Control

Your proficiency with short bows, longbows, crossbows and throwing weapons is governed by this attribute.

Endurance

Your riding, athletic and smithing is determined by this attribute. If you level up this attribute, you would be able to get better horses and your physical fitness, stamina and balance will improve and you would be able to craft better weapons and refining materials more quickly.

Cunning

Your scouting, tactics and roguery skills are determined by this attribute of your character. Scouting is your ability to spot enemies from a distance, tactics is how you well you are to battleplan and roguery dictates if you bribe, intimidate or sneak around a character.

Social

This attribute dictates your charm, leadership and trade capabilities. If this attribute is increases; more people will like your character, your troops will be more disciplines and your bartering skills will become better.

Intelligence

Investing in this attribute means better steward, medicine and Engineering skills. You will be able to increase your party size, heal troops or companions more quickly and better siege weaponry and defenses.

Now the next quality to choose for your character is background.

Background

We have created a summary of the benefits that you would gain from different backgrounds. This would help you decide which background would be better for you.

This would be the family background that affects the character. After that we will talk about childhood background, adolescence background, youth and young adulthood background and how they will affect your character.

Family Background

Following are the effects for each family background:

Vlandians

Baron’s retainers: Social, Riding and Polearm skills increase by 1.

Urban merchants: Intelligence, Trade and Charm skills increase by 1.

Yeomen: Endurance, Polearm and Crossbow skills increase by 1.

Urban Blacksmith: Vigor, Smithing and Two-Handed skills increase by 1.

Hunters: Cunning, Scouting and Crossbow skills increase by 1.

Mercenaries: Control, Roguery and Crossbow skills increase by 1.

Sturgians

Boyar’s companions: Social, Riding and Two-Handed skills increase by 1.

Urban traders: Cunning, Trade and Tactics skills increase by 1.

Free farmers: Endurance, Athletics and Polearm skills increase by 1.

Urban artisans: Intelligence, Smithing and One-Handed skills increase by 1.

Hunters: Vigor, Scouting and Bow skills increase by 1.

Vagabonds: Control, Roguery and Throwing skills increase by 1.

Empire

Landlord’s retainers: Vigor, Riding and Polearm skills increase by 1.

Urban merchants: Social, Trade and Charm skills increase by 1.

Freeholders: Endurance, Athletics and Polearm skills increase by 1.

Urban artisans: Intelligence, Smithing and Crossbow skills increase by 1.

Foresters: Control, Scouting and Bow skills increase by 1.

Urban vagabonds: Cunning, Roguery and Throwing skills increase by 1.

Aserai

Kinsfolk of emir: Endurance, Riding and Throwing skills increase by 1.

Warrior-slaves: Vigor, Riding and Polearm skills increase by 1.

Urban merchants: Social, Trade and Charm skills increase by 1.

Oasis farmers: Endurance, Athletics and One-Handed skills increase by 1.

Bedouin: Cunning, Scouting and Bow skills increase by 1.

Urban thugs: Control, Roguery and Polearm skills increase by 1.

Khuzaits

Noyan’s kinsfolk: Endurance, Riding and Polearm skills increase by 1.

Merchants: Social, Trade and Charm skills increase by 1.

Tribespeople: Control, Bow and Riding skills increase by 1.

Farmers: Vigor, Polearm and Throwing skills increase by 1.

Shamans: Intelligence, Medicine and Charm skills increase by 1.

Nomads: Cunning, Scouting and Riding skills increase by 1.

Battanians

Chieftain’s hearthguard: Vigor, Two-Handed and Bow skills increase by 1.

Healers: Intelligence, Medicine and Charm skills increase by 1.

Tribespeople: Control, Athletics and Throwing skills increase by 1.

Smiths: Endurance, Smithing and Two-Handed skills increase by 1.

Foresters: Cunning, Scouting and Tactics skills increase by 1.

Bards: Social, Roguery and Charm skills increase by 1.

Childhood Background

Every childhood background you select, you will get the following benefits for your character:

Leadership skills: Cunning, Leadership and Tactics skills increase by 1. Brawn: Vigor, Two-Handed and Throwing skills increase by 1. Attention to detail: Control, Athletics One-Handed skills increase by 1. Aptitude for numbers: Intelligence, Engineering and Trade skills increase by 1. Way with people: Social, Charm and Leadership skills increase by 1. Skill with horses: Endurance, Riding and Medicine skills increase by 1.

Adolescence Background

For our ease we have divided these benefits into two different groups as the benefits of family within a group are the same:

Group 1

This group contains Vlandians and Sturgians:

Town’s watch: Control, Crossbow and Tactics skills increase by 1.

Alley gangs: Cunning, Roguery and One-Handed skills increase by 1.

Docks: Vigor, Athletics and Smithing skills increase by 1.

Markets: Social, Trade and Charm skills increase by 1.

Reading: Intelligence, Engineering and Leadership skills increase by 1.

Stables: Endurance, Riding and Steward skills increase by 1.

Group 2

In this group we will look at Empire, Aserai, Khuzaits and Battanians

Herded sheep: Control, Athletics and Throwing skills increase by 1.

Village smithy: Vigor, Two-Handed and Smithing skills increase by 1.

Repaired projects: Intelligence, Engineering and Smithing skills increase by 1.

Gathered herbs: Endurance, Medicine and Scouting skills increase by 1.

Hunted small game: Control, Bow and Tactics skills increase by 1.

Sold produce at market: Social, Trade and Charm skills increase by 1.

Youth Background

For this we have divided the families into three groups as each group has similar benefits:

Group 1

This group contains Vlandians and Empire

Garrisons: Intelligence, Crossbow and Engineering skills increase by 1.

Scouts: Endurance, Riding and Bow skills increase by 1.

Infantry: Vigor, Polearm and One-Handed skills increase by 1.

Skirmishers: Control, Throwing and Bow skills increase by 1.

Camp Followers: Cunning, Roguery and Throwing skills increase by 1.

Group 2

This group contains Sturgians, Aserai and Khuzaits

Garrisons: Intelligence, Bow and Engineering skills increase by 1.

Scouts: Endurance, Riding and Bow skills increase by 1.

Infantry: Vigor, Polearm and One-Handed skills increase by 1.

Skirmishers: Control, Throwing and Bow skills increase by 1.

Camp Followers: Cunning, Roguery and Throwing skills increase by 1.

Group 3

This is more a single entity which contains only Battanians:

Garrisons: Intelligence, Bow and Engineering skills increase by 1.

Scouts: Endurance, Riding and Bow skills increase by 1.

Infantry: Vigor, Polearm and One-Handed skills increase by 1.

Skirmishers: Control, Throwing and Bow skills increase by 1.

Camp Followers: Cunning, Roguery and Throwing skills increase by 1.

Joined the Kern: Control, Throwing and One-Handed skills increase by 1.

Young Adulthood

Again we have divided the families into three groups:

Group 1

These are the benefits you get for the family Vlandians:

Defeated an enemy: Vigor, One-Handed, Two-Handed, Valor skills increase by 1 and Renown increases by 20.

Successful manhunt: Cunning, Tactics, Leadership and calculating skills increase by 1 and Renown increases by 10.

Invested money: Intelligence, Trade, Smithing and calculating skills increase by 1 and Renown increases by 20.

Survived a siege: Control, Bow, Crossbow skills increase by 1 and Renown increases by 5.

Famous escapade: Endurance, Athletics, Roguery, Valor skills increase by 1 and Renown increases by 5.

Group 2

This group contains Sturgians and Aserai:

Defeated an enemy: Vigor, One-Handed, Two-Handed, Valor skills increase by 1 and Renown increases by 20.

Saved city from fire: Cunning, Tactics, Leadership and calculating skills increase by 1 and Renown increases by 10.

Invested money: Intelligence, Trade, Smithing and calculating skills increase by 1 and Renown increases by 10.

Survived a siege: Control, Bow, Crossbow skills increase by 1 and Renown increases by 5.

Famous escapade: Endurance, Athletics, Roguery, Valor skills increase by 1 and Renown increases by 5.

Group 3

In this group we deal with Empire and Battanians:

Defeated an enemy: Vigor, One-Handed, Two-Handed, Valor skills increase by 1 and Renown increases by 20.

Saved city from flood: Cunning, Tactics, Leadership and calculating skills increase by 1 and Renown increases by 10.

Invested money: Intelligence, Trade, Smithing and calculating skills increase by 1 and Renown increases by 10.

Hunted a dangerous animal: Control, Bow, Crossbow skills increase by 1 and Renown increases by 5.

Famous escapade: Endurance, Athletics, Roguery, Valor skills increase by 1 and Renown increases by 5.

Story Background

Now all the cultures have some benefits from the story background, and they are the same for each culture:

Subdued a raider: Vigor, One-Handed and Athletics skills increase by 1.

Drove them off with arrows: Control, Bow and Tactics skills increase by 1.

Rode off: Endurance, Riding and Scouting skills increase by 1.

Tricked raiders: Cunning, Roguery and Tactics skills increase by 1.

Organized travelers: Social, Leadership and Charm skills increase by 1.

In the end, you will be taken to a character summary where you will review all the choices you have made and make changes accordingly. It is possible that you can max out the focus skills right from the start of the game. Which is why character creation is very important and requires time and thought.