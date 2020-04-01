In Mount and Blade 2 Bannerlord, you’re given total freedom to buy a workshop through which you can earn a decent income. Most players get confused with what procedure to follow and how to earn money by buying a workshop so we prepared a guide to help you.

How to Buy Workshop in Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord

Workshops are one of the most expensive things you can buy in Bannerlord. Usually, they range from 12,000 to 15,000, therefore, it’s almost impossible for you to buy them if you’re in the early stages of the game.

However, if you already have the required amount then buying a Workshop isn’t as hard as it sounds. Simply visit any large town, just keep in mind that it should come with a Tavern and an Arena or any other type of special location.

From here, you must take a walk around the town and hold left Alt while looking for your desired workshops. Finding one is not hard since three or more workshops are easily found in large towns.

Once you’ve found a Workshop in Mount and Blade 2, just head inside and talk to the worker there. Interacting with the worker allows you to choose the option to purchase the Workshop, after which you’re given a certain amount and once you’ve bought it, you’re given full creative control over the creation of the shop.

Workshops, when purchased, can be changed into many things such as Blacksmith, a Brewery, a Wine Press and many more selections. It’s totally up to you to choose what kind of workshop you want to create.

In the beginning, you won’t earn a lot of cash, usually, the amount per day would be 21 income minimum. But it may increase if you experiment with your product.

For example, each area has a different taste is buying things therefore, you must experiment with different shops in different areas and find the best area that suits your Workshop.

Following these methods can really help you earn a decent amount of cash. So, make sure you don’t stick to one location. Keep changing your shops and eventually, you’ll end up on the best option