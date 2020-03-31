Prince Of Persia Sands Of Time Trilogy Remake Coming, Says Insider

Insider John Harker from ResetEra has apparently let it slip that a Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy remake is coming. While there hasn’t been any official confirmation from Ubisoft yet, he’s stated it in three different areas and also referred to For Honor’s current Prince of Persia event.

The Prince of Persia Sands of Time games are some of Ubisoft’s best-thought-of games, a combination of puzzles and action games that have a time-rewinding gimmick in order to let players rewind time to avoid making a deadly mistake.

Since those games came out most of the Prince of Persia games have gotten mediocre to bad receptions, and then the series dropped straight off the map. A Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy remake, however, might be the start of a new era for the franchise.

While Harker didn’t present any proof for a remake, simply conjecture and hope that the For Honor Prince of Persia event running until April 2 is aiming to lead into something else, though so far Ubisoft hasn’t said anything about Prince of Persia.

The last mainline Prince of Persia game to come out was Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands, all the way back in 2010. While that game got mixed to positive reviews, Ubisoft hasn’t tried to do anything else with the series other than mobile games, including an endless runner called Prince of Persia: Escape, though a VR escape room game called “Dagger of Time” has also been announced.

There are likely many Prince of Persia fans that would look forward to a Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy remake, but that all depends on whether or not Harker is actually correct. Without official confirmation from Ubisoft, who knows if he’s right or not.

We might see something in a trailer released later this year, but in the meantime all we can do is wait and see what Ubisoft and any other official channels have to say about it. Ubisoft has said they want to make more Prince of Persia games, but who knows how far away that is.