Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord Controls Guide

By Talal

There are so many different things to control in Mount and Blade II that it might be a bit hard at the start to keep track of all the controls. So for your ease, we will explain all the Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord Controls in detail in this guide.

Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord Controls

Almost all the controls in Bannerlord can be remapped to your preferred key if you do not like the default set. To rebind a control, follow these steps:

  • While in-game, open the menu by pressing Escape key.
  • Go to Options in the menu.
  • Click the Mouse and Keyboard
  • Select the key that you want to remap.
  • Press the new key to set it.

Movement Controls

  • Up: W
  • Down: S
  • Left: A
  • Right: D
  • Jump: Space
  • Crouch: Z

Action Controls

  • Interact: F
  • Attack: LMB (Left Mouse Button)
  • Defend: RMB (Right Mouse Button)
  • Equip Next Weapon: Mouse Scroll Up
  • Equip Next Shield: Mouse Scroll Down
  • Show Indicators: Left Alt
  • Leave: Tab
  • Kick/Bash: E
  • Switch Weapon Usage: X
  • Equip Item 1: Numpad 1
  • Equip Item 2: Numpad 2
  • Equip Item 3: Numpad 3
  • Equip Item 4: Numpad 4
  • Drop Weapon: G
  • Sheath Weapon: (,)
  • Zoom: Left Shift
  • View Character: (~) (Console key)
  • Camera Toggle: R
  • Character Zoom In: Numpad +
  • Character Zoom Out: Numpad –
  • Toggle Walk / Run Mode: Caps Lock

Map Controls: (Campaign)

  • Move Party Up: Up Arrow
  • Move Party Down: Down Arrow
  • Move Party Right: Right Arrow
  • Move Party Left: Left Arrow
  • Quick Save: F5
  • Camera Speed: Left Shift
  • Zoom In: Mouse Scroll Up
  • Zoom Out: Mouse Scroll Down
  • Pause Time: 1
  • Resume Time: 2
  • Fast-Forward Time: 3
  • Resume/Pause Time: Space

Order Menu

  • View Orders: Backspace
  • Select Order 1: F1
  • Select Order 2: F2
  • Select Order 3: F3
  • Select Order 4: F4
  • Select Order 5:  F5
  • Select Order 6:  F6
  • Select Order 7:  F7
  • Select Order 8: F8
  • Select Order Return: F9
  • Select Everyone: 0
  • Select Group 1: 1
  • Select Group 2: 2
  • Select Group 3: 3
  • Select Group 4: 4
  • Select Group 5: 5
  • Select Group 6: 6
  • Select Group 7: 7
  • Select Group 8: 8

Mount and Blade Bannerlord Shortcuts

  • Banner Editor: B
  • Character Developer: C
  • Inventory: I
  • Encyclopedia: N
  • Kingdom: K
  • Clan: L
  • Quests: J
  • Party: P
  • Face Generation: V

Chat Menu

  • All Chat: T
  • Team Chat: Y