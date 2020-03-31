Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord Controls Guide

There are so many different things to control in Mount and Blade II that it might be a bit hard at the start to keep track of all the controls. So for your ease, we will explain all the Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord Controls in detail in this guide.
Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord Controls
Almost all the controls in Bannerlord can be remapped to your preferred key if you do not like the default set. To rebind a control, follow these steps:
- While in-game, open the menu by pressing Escape key.
- Go to Options in the menu.
- Click the Mouse and Keyboard
- Select the key that you want to remap.
- Press the new key to set it.
Movement Controls
- Up: W
- Down: S
- Left: A
- Right: D
- Jump: Space
- Crouch: Z
Action Controls
- Interact: F
- Attack: LMB (Left Mouse Button)
- Defend: RMB (Right Mouse Button)
- Equip Next Weapon: Mouse Scroll Up
- Equip Next Shield: Mouse Scroll Down
- Show Indicators: Left Alt
- Leave: Tab
- Kick/Bash: E
- Switch Weapon Usage: X
- Equip Item 1: Numpad 1
- Equip Item 2: Numpad 2
- Equip Item 3: Numpad 3
- Equip Item 4: Numpad 4
- Drop Weapon: G
- Sheath Weapon: (,)
- Zoom: Left Shift
- View Character: (~) (Console key)
- Camera Toggle: R
- Character Zoom In: Numpad +
- Character Zoom Out: Numpad –
- Toggle Walk / Run Mode: Caps Lock
Map Controls: (Campaign)
- Move Party Up: Up Arrow
- Move Party Down: Down Arrow
- Move Party Right: Right Arrow
- Move Party Left: Left Arrow
- Quick Save: F5
- Camera Speed: Left Shift
- Zoom In: Mouse Scroll Up
- Zoom Out: Mouse Scroll Down
- Pause Time: 1
- Resume Time: 2
- Fast-Forward Time: 3
- Resume/Pause Time: Space
Order Menu
- View Orders: Backspace
- Select Order 1: F1
- Select Order 2: F2
- Select Order 3: F3
- Select Order 4: F4
- Select Order 5: F5
- Select Order 6: F6
- Select Order 7: F7
- Select Order 8: F8
- Select Order Return: F9
- Select Everyone: 0
- Select Group 1: 1
- Select Group 2: 2
- Select Group 3: 3
- Select Group 4: 4
- Select Group 5: 5
- Select Group 6: 6
- Select Group 7: 7
- Select Group 8: 8
Mount and Blade Bannerlord Shortcuts
- Banner Editor: B
- Character Developer: C
- Inventory: I
- Encyclopedia: N
- Kingdom: K
- Clan: L
- Quests: J
- Party: P
- Face Generation: V
Chat Menu
- All Chat: T
- Team Chat: Y