Borderlands 3 has four Rare enemy spawns in the Guns, Love, and Tentacles DLC. They are required for the A Hunter Through and Through achievement. In this Borderlands 3 A Hunter Through and Through Achievement Guide we will show you how to hunt down these rare spawns and earn the achievement.

Borderlands 3 A Hunter Through and Through Achievement

While the spawns might be missable during your playthrough of the Guns, Love and Tentacles DLC of Borderlands 3, you can easily find them even after the story.

On the off chance that the enemy doesn’t spawn for you, just quit to the main menu and reload. The initial two appear to spawn regularly; the last two may take a few reloads on your end.

Cursehaven – Amach

You can find this at the Lantern’s Hook fast travel station. You will know it is the right one because it will drop out of the teleporter. Use our map given below for the exact location.

Cankerwood – Fungal Gorger

You can find it after entering the fermentation station in snowy mountains. It will come out from a teleporter.

Negul Neshai – Shiverous the Unscathed

It is a flying Dragon so you have to look up in the sky to find it once you are in Negul Neshai region of the DLC. You can find it’s exact location from the map below

Negul Neshai – Voltborn

It will come out from a teleporter. You can easily find it by using the map below.

Defeat all four of these Borderlands 3 DLC rare spawns and you will unlock the achievement. Since these are rare targets, expect a challenging fight ahead and be prepared.

However, if you stay on the move and have good elemental weapons, you shouldn’t have too much of a problem to deal with them and unlock A Hunter Through and Through achievement.