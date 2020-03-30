Borderlands 3 Negul Nashai Crew Challenges Guide

Negul Nashai is the name of a snowy mountain area in Borderlands 3 Guns, Love and Tentacles DLC. Negul Nashai contains 3 Crew Challenges for you to find. These Borderlands 3 Negul Nashai Crew Challenges are pretty cleverly hidden and can be difficult to find if you don’t know where to look.

Borderlands 3 Negul Nashai Crew Challenges

To help you quickly find all the Crew Challenges in Negul Nashai, we’ve prepared this guide to show you their exact locations.

Mancubus Eldritch Statue Location

The first Crew Challenge that’ll be in your path as you traverse through Negul Nashai is called the ‘Mancubus Eldritch Statue’.

It is inside the Winderdrift Outpost, in the room to the left as you enter. Shoot it a few times and you’ll complete the Crew Challenge.

Gaige’s Gift Location

As you make your way to the Ruins of Yogseer, you’ll travel across a short bridge.

Near the end of the bridge is a rock which you can jump down on. From this rock, carefully jump towards the one behind it and you’ll see a gift lying there. Pick up Gaige’s gift to complete the Crew Challenge.

Hammerlock’s Occult Hunt

As you make your way towards the end of Negul Nashai, instead of taking the final left path, take the right one and you’ll come across a Kukuwajack which you need to kill to complete the Hammerlock’s Occult Hunt Crew Challenge.

The Kukuwajack is very easy to kill, it doesn’t have a lot of health nor does it hit very hard. Just unload your magazine on it, preferably with Incendiary damage to do quick work of the beast. If you start shooting from the door of the room where Kukuwajack is, you can cheese a huge chunk of its health before it comes up to you or its ranged attacks hit you.

Defeating Kukuwajack will complete the Occult Hunt and all the crew challenges for Negul Nashai area in Guns, Love and Tentacles DLC.