Borderlands 3 Heart’s Desire Crew Challenges Guide

The final DLC location of Borderlands 3, Heart’s Desire is an easy area to explore where you’ll find two Crew Challenges to complete. This Borderlands 3 Heart’s Desire Crew Challenges will guide you through the challenges in this area of Guns, Love and Tentacles DLC.

Borderlands 3 Heart’s Desire Crew Challenges

The only way you’ll enter the location is by getting the laser for Deathbot. Once you’ve got the laser of Deathbot, the location will be accessible and you can complete the challenges inside it.

In this Heart’s Desire Crew Challenges guide for Guns, Love and Tentacles DLC, we’ve given full details of the locations and the completion of each Crew Challenge.

Hearts Desire is the last DLC location in the game. It’s a normal-sized location and doesn’t take a lot of time to go through. In this area of Borderlands 3 DLC, there are two Crew Challenges; Mancubus Eldritch Statues and Hammerlock’s Occult Hunt.

Below we have given the locations, both descriptive and map of the two challenges in Heart’s Desire.

Hammerlock’s Occult Hunt: Kratch

In the first Crew Challenge, you’ll have to hunt down the legendary Kratch. The Kratch is found inside the Hunting Grounds, west to the area known as What Beats Beneath.

An elevator will take you down to this area. Once you’ve entered the area, you’ll come across the Kratch. Defeat it and complete the hunt.

Mancubus Eldritch Statues: Gythian’s Chancel

Simply go down the tunnels till you come across a large opening near a building. Head up to the roof of the building and go towards few shipping containers on the southwest side.

The Mancubus statue is found inside the shipping containers. Destroy it and complete the crew challenge. Remember as all statues are just armor, corrosive weapons or grenades work the best to quickly destroy them.