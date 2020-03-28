Grand Theft Auto 6 Character Named In Actor’s Resume, Jorge Consejo Plays “The Mexican”

We now have at least one voice actor credit for the Grand Theft Auto 6 characters, making it even more likely that we’ll be hearing about the game soon. There’s also likely going to be a huge amount of other characters being added, but for right now we just have one.

The character in question, simply named “The Mexican”, apparently, came on the resume of actor Jorge Consejo. Consejo is also known for his roles in a variety of Mexican movies and TV series along with numerous theater productions, so he’s definitely a veteran actor that should play the role well.

This also gives us at least one context clue on where the game will be taking place. If there’s a Mexican character involved, it may take somewhere in the southwest of the game’s version of the United States, possibly in San Andreas again or somewhere near it.

But that’s not even getting into what we might see in other Grand Theft Auto 6 characters. With the eclectic mix of freaks, weirdos, and criminals that we got in Grand Theft Auto 5, whether through the story or in the multiplayer universe, Grand Theft Auto 6’s characters may be even weirder.

Time will only tell what other sorts of weird characters we end up getting this time around or where we’ll see them, but hopefully whenever Rockstar finally decides to bring out an actual trailer for the game we’ll be able to see them all. In the meantime, all we can do is keep an eye out for more voice actors putting roles from it on their resumes.

We have no idea of when Grand Theft Auto 6 will be released, but we do know that it will likely be put out on the Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 when it does come out. In the meantime, we’ll have to wait for all the other Grand Theft Auto 6 characters to come out along with that trailer.