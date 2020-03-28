Borderlands 3 Dustbound Archives Crew Challenges Guide

You get access to Dustbound Archives during The Case of Wainwright Jakobs main mission in Borderlands 3 Guns, Love and Tentacles. To help you complete all the Borderlands 3 Dustbound Archives Crew Challenges for Guns, Love and Tentacles DLC, we prepared this handy guide.

When you are in that area you will find that there are two Crew Challenges to be completed. Our guide contains info on both these crew challenges in Guns, Love and Tentacles expansion.

Borderlands 3 Dustbound Archives Crew Challenges

The Dustbound Archives is a fairly large area, so you will have to explore it during the main mission of DLC. Right now you can find two Crew Challenges in this area.

These two challenges are Gaige’s Gift and Mancubus Eldritch Statues. The areas of these two collectibles can be seen on the map above. More information about both locations is given beneath.

Gaige’s Gift

Towards the finish of the level, you can find Gaige’s Gift just before entering the Founder’s office. The Gift is on an edge toward the north of the stairs leading up to the Office. To arrive at the edge go up the stairs and jump over the rocks to drop down and get to the edge having a gift on it.

Mancubus Eldritch Statues

The statue is to the east of the Holography Chamber so advance toward the office in northeast corner of the Library. You will find the destroyable Statue inside this office.

When all the collectibles listed above are gathered, The Crew Challenges for The Dustbound Archives is completed.