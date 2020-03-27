Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti To Release At The End of August?

Many of the upcoming events like E3 and GTC 2020 are note happening due to the COVID-19. However, the latest report suggests the Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti will release at the end of August.

The release at the end of August hints to the Cologne Game Show (CGS). As we know the CGS (Cologne Game Show) will be taking place between 25th and 29th of August so it is a possibility. This may not be a surprise as the RTX 2000 series were also announced on the same show in 2018.

However, this is only speculation based on past events as there are other events that will take place before CGS. The GDC (Game Developers Conference) event will also take place in August and so will Hot Chips. And ofcourse, for the time being we aren’t sure if any of these event even will happen based on the current corona virus pandemic situation.

So this gives Nvidia a variety of shows to talk about it’s upcoming Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti. While the 3080 Ti have built up the hype for some time now, Tesla and Quadro GPUs might release first. However, this is only speculation as Nvidia’s actual plans may differ.

There were leaks about the new Ampere card being 40% faster than the previous lineup. We also got a listing of the Cuda Core count and VRAM. Furthermore, the new architecture will use Samsung’s 10nm (8LPP) process node.

One of the most important features on the new RTX 3000 series will that lower-end models will also be able to use ray-tracing. The RTX 3080 Ti is going to feature 5376 Cude Cores and 12GB of ram. It will also have a 384bit bandwidth.

While the slightly slower no Ti RTX 3080 will pack 3840 Cuda Cores and a 320bit bandwidth. It will also feature a lower 10gb VRAM and will only be 10% faster than the RTX 2080 Ti.

Lastly, the price may fall in the $500 range though we are still not sure. While reports and speculations do give an idea of upcoming technology, the current epidemic situation makes things seem like a gamble. All we can do is wait and see what the future holds for Team Green and it’s new Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti