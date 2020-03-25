Half-Life: Alyx does not provide you with a massive arsenal of weaponry, only featuring the essentials that are a pistol, shotgun and SMG. Along with these, grenades and Alyx’s Gravity Gloves, it becomes pretty easy to take down all the enemies as we will explain in this detailed Half-Life: Alyx Weapons Guide.

Half-Life: Alyx Weapons

In addition to the weapons, for the first time, Half-Life allows you to upgrade weapons through Combine Fabricator. With this, we shall discuss the weapons, their upgrades and how to use the Combine Fabricator.

Pistol

The first weapon you get is a gift from a fellow resistance member, a Pistol. It is initially modified with M1911 HUD to show the remaining bullets in the gun.

To reload it, you need to release the current mag by pressing the designated button, then physically grab a new one from your backpack or the environment and load it.

Pistol at a time holds 10 bullets, with an additional 10 with a bullet reservoir upgrade. You’ll also need to physically slide the chamber back before you can fire.

Here is the list of possible upgrades

Reflex Sight-Adds a display that highlights tactical targets-10 resins

Burst Fire-Adds a toggle between three shot burst and single fire-20 resins

Bullet Reservoir-Adds additional 10 bullet capacity-30 resins

Laser Sight-Lets you easily track targets-35 resins

Shotgun

With its widespread, the shotgun in Half-Life Alyx is useful against the headcrabs and heavily armored Combine Soldiers. Shells are scarce, but well-placed shots can one-shot enemies.

If affordable, grenade launcher attachment provides a strong long-distance option, making it versatile in larger enemy crowds.

It is also to be reloaded manually by sliding the barrel, and manually loading in shells. The shotgun can hold 7 shells, plus one in the barrel. Once loaded, physically flick the shotgun to load it.

Here is the list of possible upgrades

Laser Sight-Allows easy targeting-10 resins

Double Shot-Allows to immediately fire after the first shot-25 resins

Autoloader-Adds a Mechanical Shell feeder-30 resins

Grenade Launcher-Ability to attach and launch grenades-40 resins

SMG

SMG uses power cells and is a powerful fire arm. Each cell has 30 rounds. To reload, just pull the power cell and attach it to the side.

Here is a list of possible upgrades

Reflex Sight-Displays tactical targets-15 resin

Laser Sight-Allows better targeting-25 resins

Extended Mag-Allows to load multiple cells at once-30 resins

Grenades

There are two types of grenades that can be stored only on Alyx’s handpockets, allowing only two to be carried at a time.