Animal Crossing New Horizons Amiibos Guide

In New Horizon, you can use amiibo and amiibo cards which were part of the older versions in the Wii U and 3DS. Their functionalities, however, are somewhat different than before. In this guide, we will explain how to use Amiibos in Animal Crossing: New Horizon.

Animal Crossing New Horizons Amiibos

In New Horizon, Amiibos can be used to take photos. To do so, go to Harvey who is a dog on your Island. Go to Photopia with him. Photopia is the game’s new photo mode. Here you can scan your amiibo and pose with them to take cute photos.

You can use the photos to order posters from Nook Shopping. Scan amiibo cards to add your favorite villagers to your photo set and unlock a poster of them.

Invite Amiibo Characters to live on your Island

You can invite Amiibo characters to your Island to live. You will have to set up a campsite on your Island first. You can do so by using the Nook Stop at resident services.

Animals appear at random at the campsite, often inside its tent, and Isabelle will announce in the morning when there’s a new visitor.

Not all the characters will come to live, but each of them will give a special message even if they do not come to live!

At Nook shop, scan an amiibo card to invite an amiibo at your campsite. Depending on your luck, they may accept or decline your offer.

Smash Bros. and Sanrio Amiibo cards.

In New Horizons, The Villager and Isabelle amiibo for Super Smash Bros. will also work. You can get a poster for the Villager amiibo, but he will not appear at Photopia or the Campsite. Isabelle’s Smash Bros. amiibo will work at Photopia, but she won’t camp with you.

To receive a poster of Sanrio, scan the Sanrio collaborations amiibo cards. But they won’t appear in the game or your Campsite.