The latest Animal Crossing game provides you with a toolset from the start but you’ll immediately notice that the shovel is missing. For every digger out there, this is an essential tool and here we will show you How to Get the Shovel in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

You will need the shovel for tasks such as planting trees and digging up fossils so this is inconvenient. You will have to do a few things before you can get this item so we’ve prepared this guide. It will explain how to get the shovel in Animal Crossing.

How to Get the Shovel in Animal Crossing New Horizons

During day 2 on the Island, you will be given a DIY workshop by Tom Nook. Once you’ve completed it, you can craft a net and fishing rod.

Tom Nook will then bring up that he is interested in seeing you catch either bugs or fish. Collect 5 of them and hand them to him. He will then get informed by Blathers that a new Animal Crossing museum is opening on your island soon.

Tom will then give you Blathers’ tent kit. You must explore the map to find a suitable spot for it. This is the same spot where the museum will be built.

Play the game again the next day and Blathers will arrive at this tent. Talk with him and he will task you with giving him fossils for the museum.

For this, he will give you the recipe for a shovel, as well as one for the vaulting pole.

You must have five pieces of hardwood to craft the shovel so if you don’t have them, explore the island and start chopping up trees with your axe.

Once you have the required amount of hardwood, head back to Residents’ Services and craft the shovel.