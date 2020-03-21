Animal Crossing: New Horizons is finally out for switch, and with it, all of the features that you loved and adored from previous games are also there including the museum. So if you want to build one of your own, here we will show you How to Unlock Museum in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Blathers the Owl owns the museum in Animal Crossing. Here, you can essentially donate your findings, and assess your discoveries to understand their importance. Villagers will be able to see your contributions and appreciate them as well.

How to Unlock Museum in Animal Crossing New Horizons

Have you met Tom Nook yet? Of course, you have, he’s the fellow who’s going to be helping you set up the museum. However, running a museum is no small thing, you need an expert to manage the entire thing.

For this, Tom Nook wants to somehow get Blathers the Owl to come to the island. To do that, Tom Nook wants you to gather either five fish or bugs.

Once you finally hand in the final specimen, Blathers will call in confirming that he is, indeed, moving to the island.

Setting the Museum Up

Right after you hand in your final specimen, Tom Nook will give you a tent to set up for Blathers. An important point, which may be integral to your entire gameplay, is the placement of this very tent.

What you want to do is, keep it next to the shore, so that whenever you find something, you can quickly take it back without having to worry about too much distance.

The tent can be made a museum by bringing the Owl either 15 fish, bugs, or fossils. This will then make a museum at that very spot where the tent previously was.

What can I do at the Museum?

The museum is where you will be turning in all of your new discoveries. All specimens that you have collected, are displayed there.

You can also bring any unidentified fossils to Blathers which will allow him to identify it. If the fossil is one that you already have in your collection, you can always sell it at a higher price for a profit.

Rewards

Unlocking the museum will give you the recipes for making the shovel and vaulting pole, which will further help your excavation throughout the island