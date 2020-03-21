One of the unique things about Animal Crossing is that its date and time are exactly the same as in the real world. With this functionality, comes the accessibility to time travel from present to past and future. This guide explains the whole procedure of How to Time Travel in Animal Crossing New Horizons and its benefits and downsides.

How to Time Travel in Animal Crossing New Horizons

So in order to time travel in Animal Crossing, the first thing you need to do is to press the ‘–‘ button and then select the ‘Save and end’ option on your Nintendo Switch.

Then press the ‘X’ button on Switch menu and completely close the game. In the Switch menu then, select System Settings>>System>>Date and Time, and then turn off ‘Synchronize Clock via internet’.

Now change the original Date and Time of the system by going through the Date and Time option of the System Settings menu.

Restart the game now and you will be in the modified date and time of your choice.

However, you must note that time travel in New Horizons is not the same as previous versions. If you are doing the Time travel to jump to a specific event of the past, you will not find it there.

In Animal Crossing: New Horizon, events are downloaded as updates whenever it is running, and after the event, another update comes to take away the event.

That is why even if you jump to the Christmas of last year, you won’t find any event there, but a simple normal day.

Some more cons of time travel in this version of the game are that Cockroaches appear in your home when you return and is a serious case of bedhead.

However, the pros of Time travel in Animal Crossing can never be ignored.

Your deposited money acquires interest

Items at shops change

Construction progresses

Seasons change

Daily collectibles are refreshed

Flowers grow more

Letters keep arriving

Game playing days are counted and updated

So in a nutshell, there are various pros and cons of time traveling in the Animal Crossing, but what we need you to understand that only take the risk when needed.

Using the option for fun might devastate everything you have worked on so far, and which you might not want to happen.