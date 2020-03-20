This Doom Eternal Cultist Base Walkthrough explains the complete mission and gives you tips on what you can expect during this mission in your fight against demons. Cultist Base is a challenging mission in Dooms Eternal in which you have to showcase different skills such as pulling the crystals, making your way through walls and bars and becoming master of turrets.

Doom Eternal Cultist Base

So as the mission starts, you are in some dark mountains of an icy planet. Go straight and then jump down the cliff. Though it looks suicidal, it’s not.

All you have to do is to jump and then cling to the wall on the left. You will see an opening to your front from here, originally to the right side of the first cliff.

Jump onto the opening and head outside. There will be three demons waiting for you here. After defeating the demons, head forward to the dangerous skeleton looking bones and you will be able to see a red dotted wall looking front at a little distance to your front.

To your right will be a helipad looking platform. Head towards the platform first, and it will automatically remove the gravity for your tossing you up in the air. Jump and cling to the wall in front of you and then by moving little to the right, you will be able to make a proper jump to the red dotted wall.

Jump to the door then and climb up. After climbing, you will see a wall emitting green lights. Go near it and break the wall. Go straight ahead then and you will see some demons fighting.

As you go near them, they will start attacking you, so deal with the demons first.

Turn left from there and then go straight. There will be room in front of you will a green light hanging down and some enemies. Shoot the green button to destroy all the enemies.

As you proceed further, you witness another area with a green light emitting from the floor in a side.

There will also be a skull-shaped switch so you should stand on it once you reach the point.

Here some more enemies will approach. Shoot their guns to turn them useless and then knock them out. There will be a door in front of you which will be unlocked once you defeat all these enemies. Just shoot the red light of the door to get it opened. Go through it and jump in order to cross the slightly open cavity.

In this next area, use the walls and the bar of the roof to go here and there. There will be more enemies here which you can kill by grabbing the wall.

Cling to the bar on the roof then and jump to the other side by jumping on the chest first. You will get the cultists key here. Once you open through the tunnel, there will be a bunch of enemies to deal with.

As you cross the tunnel, you will get into the cultist base. There will be shielded enemies here. Use your plasma rifle to destroy them.

There is another tunnel-like area onto the right. Go through the area and then jump on the suspended ledge. Reach the area in front of you to get the rocket launcher.

Some more enemies will attack you here. There will be a ventilation type of opening in the wall in front of you. Enter through the area and then jump smartly to reach the top using the suspended loop and walls around you.

At the top, you will find a switch. A huge wave of enemies will appear through the unlocked door once you toggle the switch. Defeat the enemies and then head forward through the newly unlocked door.

A little further, you will find a chest blocking your way. First, push the chest and then jump on it. From there, jump onto the shelves nearby and then reach the chained hooks. You will have to destroy all of them to unlock a passage through the ground.

As you go into this area, there will be a bunch of enemies waiting for you. Make your way through the enemies and reach the elevator in the building.

As you go through the elevator, you will step onto another floor full of enemies. Head further inside and you will see a blue orb. Pick that up and then go through the passage way further up.

Now as you cross the passageway, you will encounter another elevator in front of you. Take the elevator and then go through the corridors. Eventually, you will reach a room with a strange lightning red floor.

Jump into it and then cling to the wall to have a safe landing to the next area. There will be a green switch in this area. Pressing the switch will grant an upgrade to your character.

Go further ahead in the same area and eventually you will come across two doors on either sides. Go through the door taking you down and then go through the corridor below.

There will be another switch in front of you. Jump on the box below the switch and then shoot the green button. After that, make your way to the passage with the armor above you by clinging to the wall and using the bar.

As you reach there and go further ahead through the area, you will find a bunch of enemies waiting for you. Kill the enemies and then follow the marker to the room where you will find a demon. You will have to take control of the demon.

As the demon, head further out into the open and kill several enemies. Once you have dealt with them, use jet packs to fly up.

There is a platform up ahead where you will find a Super Shotgun. Return the weapon to the point where you left your character and got into a demon body.

Now get into the elevator again and go down. There will be a lot of cells all around this chamber. Open the cells and keep dealing with the enemies found inside them. There is another opening in the ground. Jump down through it to go further down.

There will be many demons and traps in this area. Fight your way through them to reach an elevator. Go through the elevator and in this next chamber, make your way to a switch through the walls and the bar.

Once toggled, use the jump pad to jump onto a chest and then cross the wall to another room.

There will be a gate here and a green button. Shoot the green button and go through the gate before it is closed. Cling to the walls from here and go ahead.

There will be several enemies in this area. As you move through the walls, you will see a wall with spikes after going through the gate in front of you.

As the spikes move, shoot the button and then jump down. Pass through the open way and then cling to the wall. There will be a room in front of you full of enemies.

Go ahead further from the area and you will reach a demon-themed mine.

There will be green button right in front of you. There will be a box in front of the button. You will have to stand on the box first and the shoot he button to get thrown to the top level. There will be a bunch of enemies on this top floor to deal with.

After dealing with the enemies, jump down again and then repeat the same process of popping back up. This time, as you are thrown up, you will have to press the switch on top. A ray of light will pass through the hole in the column and a gate will open up.

Go through the gate and through the corridor. Deal with the demons in there and then you will find another green button to stand upon it to open another gate.

Go through this area through walls and bars and knock down the cross with a demon hanging at the top.

Go ahead towards an elevator and head down. There will be a bridge to be crossed in this area. Stand on the green button and cross the bridge.

You will encounter a lot of enemies here and you will have to deal with them. There will the train on your side from here which is your actual destination. Make your way into the train and the Doom Eternal Cultist Base mission is a success!