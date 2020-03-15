From agile ninjas, to a heavy samurai; Nioh 2 has it all. Depending on the gear you pick, your character’s playstyle will change. It all boils down to your preference. To help you out with the perfect build for your playstyle, we have this Nioh 2 Builds guide.

Nioh 2 Builds

If you like dealing high damage, but a slow moveset, you might consider packing a heavy weapon, or maybe you prefer agility, and like to have maximum mobility around your enemy. Keeping all those things in mind, we have selected a few builds that you might find interesting.

Poison

As the name of the build suggests, you will lead your enemies to a slow and painful death by dealing increased damage using the poison effect.

For this build, thanks to Fextralife, we will be showing you where to put all your points at, so you can get the most out of the poison effect.

The primary idea of the build is to use stealth, and be as mobile as possible to take down your enemies. The build focuses on one-versus-one fights, and does not do well should you happen to get outnumbered.

For the most part, you will be picking off enemies from range with a bow and a rifle, and poison the stronger enemies. Using the Yatsu-no-Kami Soul Core, you will be able to deal bonus damage to poisoned enemies.

Ninjutsu is the main focus of our build as it will allow you to weaken your enemies from a distance. This is necessary, because you need to finish off your enemies before they can take you out.

Stats to Focus

Dexterity – Levelling up Dexterity is important to scale Ninjutsu up. Use this as your primary stat and level it up more than any other stat; and make sure it is your highest among the lot.

Skill – Since we will be employing ranged weaponry, it is best to level up Skill so you can scale up the damage of your bows and rifles.

Constitution – Level up your health by putting a few points into constitution so you can tank a few extra hits before you go down.

Weapons

We will be focusing a lot on Dexterity and Skill; and for that reason, we will be using the Kusarigama, a weapon that benefits from both of these stats.

You may ask, what am I looking for in a Kusarigama? Well, the most important thing you need is damage, make sure the overall damage of the weapon is as high as it can be. Look for High Attack Ki Reduction as well, so you can stagger your enemies more often.

Armor

For armor, we need to focus on Ninjutsu Power, Untouched Ninjutsu and Untouched Ammo. Having these on your side, will allow you to have more throwables on the field, something which your build heavily relies on.

It’s plausible that you might not have all these bonuses towards the start, but make sure to keep an eye out, and try to make your way to the ideal piece of armor that will have all the mentioned bonuses.

Skills

Head into the Samurai Skill tree and invest as much as you can in the top-left of the tree. These bonuses will help increase your damage, Ki Pulse and High Stance. The increase in damage is really important so you can overpower your enemies with ease.

For the Ninja skills, get Shuriken and Kunai and level them up to the max so you can have the maximum carrying capacity and damage. Next, you need to make sure you get the sneak attack so you can backstab enemies and deal bursts of initial damage.

The final thing we are going to need is Eagle Eye so you can finally use poison arrows. From here on out, pick passive skills in the tree that increase the damage of your shuriken and such. Anything that compliments your damage is a plus.

Since we are using the Kusarigama, we going to be focusing a lot on this tree. You need to start off by focusing on the High Stance. Use Serpent Strike which will allow you to bring enemies to you. Pick Armor Piercer from this tree as well since you will be staggering your enemies often.

Golden Scythe Build



Golden Scythe uses Lightning Magic to do damage to enemies. The idea is to tank incoming hits and continue to deal damage without being interrupted. Casting spells can be a slow process, hence the need to tank hits.

Similar to our poison build, we will be picking off all weak enemies from a range using our bow; and then proceed to attack the tough enemy using Lightning Shot Talisman and inflict the Electrified effect.

This will slow your enemy’s speed and increase your damage against them by 20%. Remember to continuously use Ki Pulse; if you run out of Ki, it’s game over.

Stats to Focus

Since we will be increasing the damage of our Switchglaive, it is best to focus on Magic, Constitution and Skill. With Magic, you will be able to increase your Onmyo Magic and scale your Switchglaive damage; constitution allows you to increase your health and be able to tank more hits.

Skill will allow you to increase your damage with your ranged attacks. Magic will be your primary stat, and for this build, it must be the highest stat among all. For the second skill, you should focus on Constitution a lot so you can tank a maximum amount of hits.

Weapons

For our weapons, we are going to be using a scythe (Duh), like our previous build, we will be focusing on damage compared to any other stat. Our second weapon slot will have the Sozasamonji Matsukurago which are actually dual swords belonging to the Golden Boy Set.

For Special Effects, we need to look out for Imbue Lightning, Melee Ki Damage, Break, Block and any bonuses that will better stances.

Armor

Since we will be using archery, we are going to need Master Archer’s Armor which also has the Golden Boy Set which will give you additional Bow and Lightning Damage.

You will also gain resistance to any incoming damage, receive additional life and gain an increase in Melee Damage by 20% against Electrified enemies.

Since this armor is heavy, you will have less mobility, and this is where tanking hits come into play. For this build, it is recommended that you get all 7 pieces including the Bow and Dual Swords.

Skills

For Samurai Skills we will be getting passives that improve our Stance, Fortitude and Damage. As well as passives that buff Ki Pulse and your Constitution. Make sure to also grab the Running Water Skills from this tree since you might not have time to Ki Pulse properly.

In the Onmyo Skill tree, you want Lightning and Lightning Short Talismans maxed out. You can also get Water and Fire Shot Talismans to gain a few backup spells in case you run out of your primary spell.

After completing The Way of Onmyo: Adept you will have Lightning Shikigami and Thunderstorm Talisman, which again need to be maxed out. This will give you 4 lightning spells to work with.

In Switchglaive, pick Relentless since you need the Ki, and get the Divine Retribution The Path of Three. On the right side there are skills that will allow you to switch your stances at the end of a combo and gain bonuses in the process.

Experiment with both of these builds how you see fit, tweak around to see how you can better each build; maybe you might come up with something that improves the aspect of each of these build even more so.

We will continue to update this Nioh 2 Builds guide with more useful builds for various situations.