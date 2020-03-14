Guardian Spirits, as the name suggests, are entities that can aid the player in battle. We have compiled this Nioh 2 Guardian Spirits guide to show you which of these beings are available in the game for you to command in battle.

First you need to attune your guardian spirit to a specific Soul Core and then you will be able to perform Yokai Skills, the skills that are associated with that specific core.

When you have enough Yokai force just press R2 + triangle or square and Yokai skill will be activated.

Keep in mind that each soul core has a unique power associated to it and requires a different amount of Yokai Force to activate and a guardian spirit can be attuned to a maximum of two soul cores.

Both of the two soul cores will correspond to different slot and activation commands as well.

Nioh 2 Guardian Spirits

Makami

This is one of the three starter guardian spirits that will be available and it can be selected in the shrine menu and will provide a boost to the player.

It will increase your strength and you will not be staggered in Brute form. Its fang break will allow you to repel enemy attacks and will also inflict a staggering effect if the enemy is human.

It is a wolf guardian spirit with the following stats:

Guardian Spirit Protection Bonus Lvl 1 Stat req. Yokai Force (Guard) B Melee Attack Ki Consumption -10% Final Blow Damage +10 – Fire Resistance +20% – Yokai Skill Damage (All) 20% Courage 10, magic 15 Attunement Limit 14 Yokai Shift Bonus Lvl 1 Attack Enhancement 1.1x Defense Enhancement 0.9x

Ame-no-Mitori

It’s the second of the three starter guardians and can be activated by pressing triangle + circle when your Amrita gauge is full. It will make you dodge quicker when in Feral form.

The next step of the combo is to quickly dodge and then quickly attack, it will let you do both and also will produce Amrita.

It is an eagle-like guardian with stats:

Guardian Spirit Protection Bonus Lvl 1 Stat req. Yokai Force Charge Bonus B Running Speed +10% Ki Recovery Speed +12.5% – Amrita Earned +5% Courage 10, Dex 17 Yokai Force 20 Body 13, Magic 15 Attunement Limit 15 Yokai Shift Bonus Lvl 1 Attack Enhancement 1.10 Defense Enhancement 1.05x

Kagewani

It is the third in three of the starter Guardian Spirits and can be activated by pressing triangle + circle when your Amrita gauge is full. It will make you prone to staggering when in Phantom form.

While you will be able to launch your weapon at an enemy and if it finds its mark you will be instantly teleported to the enemy’s side.

This is a shark resembling guardian spirit with stats:

Guardian Spirit Protection Bonus Lvl 1 Stat req. Yokai Force (Range Attacks) B Life +200 Tenacity (Damage Over Time) ?? – Strong Attack Ki Damage +15% Skill 13, Str 17 Life Drain (Yokai Skill) A Stam 10, Magic 15 Attunement Limit 18 Yokai Shift Bonus Lvl 1 Attack Enhancement 0.85x Defense Enhancement 1.20x

Okuri-Inu

This is a dog spirit and can be selected on the shrine menu and can be activated by pressing the triangle + circle when the Amrita gauge is full. Its stats are:

Guardian Spirit Protection Bonus Lvl 1 Stat req. Yokai Force (Timely Guard) 3.5 Melee Damage vs Unscathed Enemy +7% Anima +2% Amrita Gauge Charge +10% Critical Yokai Shift (Dark Realm) +40% Attunement Limit 16 — Yokai Shift Bonus Lvl 1 Attack Enhancement 0.98 Defense Enhancement 1.07

Masari

This is a monkey-like guardian spirit that can be selected on the shrine menu and can be activated by pressing triangle + circle when Amrita Gauge is full.

Shirohami

It is a white viper like guardian spirit that can be selected on shrine and can be activated by pressing triangle + circle when Amrita Gauge is full.

Yainami-Hime

It is a mermaid-like spirit that can be selected on shrine and can be activated by pressing triangle + circle when Amrita Gauge is full. It will be useful in life drain (Water) attacks.

Rokugezo

This one is an elephant type guardian spirit that will increase the toughness of players characters. Its Yokai shift is Phantom.

Usura-Hicho

This is a butterfly type guardian spirit that can boost life recovery of the user and it has Yokai shift Brute.