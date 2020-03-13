Nioh 2 offers players a wide variety of gear and equipment to choose from, with one offering different stats and abilities. This Nioh 2 Armor guide will walk you through all the general information you need to know about the protective gear in Nioh 2.

Nioh 2 Armor

There are two ways to acquire protection in Nioh 2: you can either craft it or find it out in the world.

The armor in Nioh 2 is separated into the following categories.

Head Armor

Torso Armor

Arm Guards

Leg Guards

Foot Guards

Every piece of armor available in the game has its own unique weight, durability, multiplier, and level designated to it.

Also, the armor has a rarity to it, which governs how many positive status effects it has. This rarity is represented by the following colors.

White – Common

Yellow – Uncommon

Blue – Rare

Purple – Exotic

Green – Divine

Red – Ethereal

To actually be able to use the special attributes of your armor, you must meet its stat requirements. If you don’t reach those requirements, the defense value of that piece of armor will be decreased.

The heavier your armor is, the tougher it will be. Meaning, you will have greater resistance to guard breaks and Ki damage.

Head Armor

Light Head Armor

Irregular Troop’s Hat

Firestarter Hood

Shinobi Faceplate

Fuma Ninja Faceplate

Shrine Maiden’s Headpiece

Archer’s Hat

Fan-Crested Helmet

Fuma Ninja Plated Headband

Female Demon Mask

Ferryman’s Hood

Kodama Bowl

Merchant’s Headband

Old Sage Mask

Scout Faceplate

Shinobi Hood

Tengu Mask

Thief’s Plated Headband

White Fox Mask

Woman’s Face Mask

Yamabushi Headgear

Medium Head Armor

Lone Wolf’s Hood

Night Raider Helmet

Mounted Archer Helmet

Sohaya Mask

Eccentric’s Helmet

Brawler’s Helmet

Eboshi Helmet

Exorcist’s Hat

Footsoldier’s Hat

Golden Shachi Helmet

Kamaitachi Helmet

Mikawa Warrior’s Helmet

Mounted Archer Helmet

Ronin’s Faceplate

Heavy Head Armor

Heirloom Helmet

Courtier’s Helmet

Governor’s Helmet

Yoshiie’s Birthright Helmet

Black Goose Helmet

Genryu’s Helmet

Master Archer’s Hat

Mino Veteran Helmet

Principal Governor’s Faceplate

Warlord’s Helmet

Wild Boar Crest Helmet

Yoriki Helmet

Torso Armor

Light Torso Armor

Shinobi Cuirass

Fuma Ninja Robe

Upper Dogi

Irregular Troop’s Cuirass

Firestarter Cuirass

Shrine Maiden’s Gown

Archer’s Robe

Ferryman’s Robes

Master Swordsman’s Robes

Merchant’s Robes

Onmyo Hunting Garb

Pit Viper’s Robes

Scout Cuirass

Shinobi Robes

Sohaya Garb Shawl

Thief’s Cuirass

Yamabushi Robes

Medium Torso Armor

Lone Wolf’s Cuirass

Night Raider Cuirass

Mounted Archer Cuirass

Eccentric’s Cuirass

Sohaya Cuirass

Brawler’s Cuirass

Exorcist’s Cuirass

Footsoldier’s Cuirass

Mikawa Warrior’s Cuirass

Mounted Archer Cuirass

Nanban Cuirass

Ronin’s Cuirass

Heavy Torso Armor

Heirloom Cuirass

Yoshiie’s Birthright Cuirass

Courtier’s Cuirass

Governor’s Cuirass

Genryu’s Cuirass

Mino Veteran’s Cuirass

Principal Governor’s Cuirass

Rogue’s Cuirass

Warlord’s Cuirass

Yoriki Cuirass

Arm Guards

Light Arm Guards

Shinobi Gauntlets

Fuma Ninja Gauntlets

Firestarter Gauntlets

Irregular Troop’s Gauntlets

Shrine Maiden’s Sleeves

Archer’s Gauntlets

Ferryman’s Bracers

Merchant’s Bracers

Onmyo Hunting Bracers

Scout Gauntlets

Shinobi Bracers

Sohaya Garb Bracers

Thief’s Gauntlets

Yamabushi Bracers

Medium Arm Guards

Lone Wolf’s Gauntlets

Night Raider Gauntlets

Mounted Archer Gauntlets

Eccentric Gauntlets

Sohaya Gauntlets

Brawler’s Gauntlets

Exorcist’s Gauntlets

Footsoldier’s Gauntlets

Mikawa Warrior’s Gauntlets

Mounted Archer Gauntlets

Nanban Gauntlets

Night Raider Gauntlets

Ronin’s Gauntlets

Sohaya Gauntlets

Heavy Arm Guards

Heirloom Gauntlets

Yoshiie’s Birthright Gauntlets

Courtier’s Gauntlets

Governor’s Gauntlets

Master Archer’s Gauntlets

Mino Veteran’s Gauntlets

Principal Governor’s Gauntlets

Rogue’s Gauntlets

Warlord’s Gauntlets

Yoriki Gauntlets

Light Leg Guards

Light Leg Guards

Irregular Troop’s Waistguard

Fuma Ninja Hakama

Shinobi Waistguard

Firestarter Waistguard

Shrine Maiden Hakama

Archer’s Hakama

Ferryman’s Hakama

Thief’s Waistguard

Master Swordsman’s Hakama

Merchant’s Hakama

Onmyo Hunting Hakama

Pit Viper’s Hakama

Scout Waistguard

Shinobi Hakama

Sohaya Garb Hakama

Thief’s Waistguard

Yamabushi Hakama

Medium Leg Guards

Lone Wolf’s Waistguard

Mounted Archer Waistguard

Night Raider Waistguard

Eccentric’s Waistguard

Sohaya Waistguard

Brawler’s Waistguard

Exorcist’s Waistguard

Footsoldier’s Waistguard

Mikawa Warrior’s Waistguard

Mounted Archer Waistguard

Nanban Waistguard

Ronin’s Waistguard

Sohaya Waistguard

Heavy Leg Guards

Heirloom Waistguard

Courtier’s Waistguard

Governor’s Waistguard

Yoshiie’s Birthright Waistguard

Genryu’s Waistguard

Master Archer’s Waistguard

Mino Veteran’s Waistguard

Principal Governor’s Waistguard

Rogue’s Waistguard

Warlord’s Waistguard

Yoriki Waistguard

Foot Guards

Light Foot Guards

Irregular Troop’s Greaves

Fuma Ninja Greaves

Shinobi Greaves

Firestarter Greaves

Shrine Maiden’s Shoes

Archer’s Straw Sandals

Ferryman’s Greaves

Fuma Ninja Greaves

Master Swordsman’s Sandals

Merchant’s Greaves

Pit Viper’s Shoes

Shinobi Gaiters

Sohaya Garb Gaiters

Yamabushi Sandals

Medium Foot Guards

Lone Wolf’s Greaves

Night Raider Greaves

Sohaya Greaves

Mounted Archer Greaves

Eccentric’s Greaves

Brawler’s Greaves

Exorcist’s Greaves

Footsoldier’s Greaves

Mounted Archer Greaves

Nanban Greaves

Ronin’s Greaves

Heavy Foot Guards

Heirloom Greaves

Courtier’s Greaves

Governor’s Greaves

Yoshiie’s Birthright Greaves

Genryu’s Greaves

Master Archer’s Greaves

Mino Veteran’s Greaves

Principal Governor’s Greaves

Rogue’s Greaves

Warlord’s Greaves

Yoriki Greaves

Set Bonuses

When you equip multiple pieces of certain gear in Nioh 2, you will be granted a special Set Bonus. This will not happen for all armor pieces.

However, some armor pieces, which normally do not have any set bonuses, can obtain set bonuses if they are Ethereal. This will require Way of The Wise.

The Set Bonuses in Nioh 2 have specific requirements for them to work. You can use the Yasakani Magatama to lower the requirement by 1.

The potency of the bonus increases with the level of the armor pieces being used.

Yokai Annihilator Set Bonuses

2 pieces: 5% increased item drop rate against Yokai.

4 pieces: Stealth A against Yokai Enemies

5 pieces: 5.5% increased melee damage when facing Yokai.

6 pieces: 196 Life Drain by melee kills.

Servant of the Gods Set

2 pieces: 35% Untouched Sacred Water.

3 pieces: 3% reduced damage taken from Yokai.

4 pieces: 196 Life Recovery (Purification).

5 pieces: 5% reduced damage taken from Yokai.

Golden Boy Set

2 pieces: 20% increased Bow Damage.

3 pieces: 15% increased Lightning Damage.

4 pieces: Incoming damage reduced by 4%.

5 pieces: Life increased by 143.

6 pieces: 20% increased melee damage when facing Electrified enemies.

7 pieces: Life increased by 143

The Crime of Patricide Set

2 pieces: Extended Yokai Shift +10.

3 pieces: 15% increased Amrita Gauge Charge.

4 pieces: Incoming damage reduced by 4%.

5 pieces: 12% increased melee damage (Dark Realm).

6 pieces: Amrita Absorption A.

Samurai from Dark Lands Set

2 pieces: 30% increased Rage Duration.

3 pieces: Incoming damage reduced by 3%.

4 pieces: Life increased by 100.

5 pieces: 5% increased melee damage.

6 pieces: Life Drain (Lightning Attack) B+.

7 pieces: Attack Bonus (Stamina) A.

Legendary Mikawa Warrior Set

2 pieces: 15% reduced melee Ki usage.

3 pieces: 10% increased melee damage for critical attacks.

4 pieces: Incoming damage reduced by 3%.

5 pieces: Ki increased by 70.

6 pieces: 15% increased melee damage for critical attacks.

The Vicissitudes of Life Set

2 pieces: 5% reduced Active Skill Ki usage.

3 pieces: 50 increased Ki.

4 pieces: 6% increased melee damage when facing Yokai.

5 pieces: Auto-Life Recovery (Purification).

National Unity Set

2 pieces: Quicker activation of Sword of Meditation.

3 pieces: Damage Bonus (Enemies Eliminated) B.

4 pieces: Incoming damage reduced by 3%.

5 pieces: 5% increased melee damage and 30 Amrita gain (Strong Attack).

Appetite for Ascension Set

2 pieces: 5% increased gold earnings.

3 pieces: 10% increased Amrita earnings.

4 pieces: 15% faster Ki recovery rate.

5 pieces: Auto-Life Recovery (Amrita Absorption).

Yokai Slayer Set

2 pieces: 5% increased item drop rate when facing Yokai.

3 pieces: Stealth (Yokai Enemies) A

4 pieces: 5.5% increased melee damage when facing Yokai.

5 pieces: 196 Life Drain for melee kills.

The Triumph of Tranquility Set

2 pieces: 5% faster Ki recovery (Unscathed).

3 pieces: 3% increased melee damage.

4 pieces: Sword Attack and Defense increased by 40.

5 pieces: 7% increased Active Skill damage.

Tranquil Foundations Set

2 pieces: Life increased by 150.

3 pieces: Ki increased by 30.

4 pieces: Incoming damage reduced by 4%.

5 pieces: 30% increased Untouched Elixir.

6 pieces: 5% increased Melee Damage.

The God of War Looks Down Set

2 pieces: Incoming projectile damage reduced by 15%.

3 pieces: Incoming damage reduced by 3%.

4 pieces: Damage Bonus (Equipped Weight) A.

5 pieces: Incoming damage reduced by 3% and incoming Elemental damage reduced by 20%.

Hero of Troubled Times Set

2 pieces: Rife speed-up.

3 pieces: Incoming damage reduced by 2.5%.

4 pieces: 6% increased attack damage.

Exemplary Eye for Elegance Set

2 pieces: Luck increased by 30.

3 pieces: Incoming damage reduced by 3%.

4 pieces: 5% increased Tea Utensil drop rate.

5 pieces: Ki increased by 70.

6 pieces: 7% increased melee damage.

7 pieces: Luck (Critical) increased by 60.

Warrior of the East’s Honor Set