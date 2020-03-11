Guerrilla Games Dev Smashes Fans Upset Over Horizon Zero Dawn PC

Guerrilla Games developers recently had something to say to fans that were upset over Horizon Zero Dawn coming to PC. According to the devs, other people enjoying Horizon Zero Dawn don’t take anything away from the enjoyment of PS4 players.

Former Guerrilla Games developer, Sam Sharma responded to a tweet from a Horizon Zero Dawn fan. This alleged fan shared a video that shows this person destroying his hardware. He apparently threw a temper tantrum because Horizon Zero Dawn was coming to PC.

This person sarcastically thanked PlayStation and Guerrilla Games and stated that “decades were thrown away and it was all for nothing”. In reply the Guerrilla Games dev had this to say:

What the hell is wrong with you people. We made a game, you enjoyed it. Now some more people get to enjoy it. And somehow that takes away from YOUR enjoyment?! Please be kind to yourselves. Your enjoyment of the game has not diminished because some more people get to play it.

It seems obvious that the developer was frustrated and couldn’t fathom this person’s reasoning. Other Guerrilla Games developers commented on the post stating expressing their irritation and bewilderment. Some other PlayStation console owners showed their frustration in the comment section of the post. These people somehow felt betrayed that the exclusivity of the game was taken away from them.

Who would have thought there would be people out there that wanted to keep games to themselves? These self-proclaimed fans believe that being loyal to a certain platform means others shouldn’t enjoy its exclusives. It has been three years since Sony released Horizon Zero Dawn for the PS4.

This should be ample time for the console loyalists to play the game to their heart’s content.

However, there is a certain group of people that think that exclusivity allowed console gaming to grow. According to these people, the value of PS4 is diminished when its exclusive games make their way to other platforms.

Sony Interactive Entertainment even came out and assured fans that the PC release of Horizon Zero Dawn doesn’t indicate a trend.

Looks like Sony knew that there would some backlash from PS loyalists regarding this PC port. In the end, the Guerrilla Games developers summed it up perfectly. Loyal fans of a game should encourage others to play the title rather than being possessive about it.