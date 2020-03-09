Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX Rescue Team Camps Guide

In the Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, players don’t really capture the pokemon that they come across in battle. Instead, they rescue or recruit Pokemon and send them to camps. Our Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX Rescue Team Camps guide explains this in detail below.

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX Rescue Team Camps

Well, the main reason is that you yourself are playing as a pokemon so there is no concept of capturing pokemon.

So getting pokemon in your team is only through convincing them to be on your team. And this whole convincing process and recruiting pokemon in your team is done in the Rescue Team Camps.

These camps are what known as Friend areas and they will have all the pokemon that you have faced before in the game throughout your way from mystery dungeons.

So rescue team camps might have the same name as the original friend areas but some might have changed the names.

But the basic idea is the same and you have to unlock these camps before you can recruit pokemon from the camps.

Here we have a full list of currently available Rescue Camps in Mystery Dungeon DX and the Pokemon that reside in them.

Do keep in mind that this is not the final list and we will keep on adding newly discovered camps and missing information as we go through the game more and more.

Ancient Relic Aerodactyl, Baltoy, Claydol, Regirock, Regice, Registeel
Beau Plains Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venosaur, Chikorita, Bayleef, Meganium, Hoppip, Skiploom, Jumpluff, Tailow, Swellow, Roselia Choose Starter Pokemon Bulbasaur or Chikorita.

Or Purchase
Boulder Cave Diglett, Dugtrio, Onix, Steelix
Bountiful Sea Tentacool, Tentacruel, Slowpoke, Slowbro, Slowking Shellder, Cloyster, Staryu, Starmie
Crater Magby, Magmar, Slugma, Magcargo, Numel, Camerupt, Torkoal
Cryptic Cave Mewtwo
Darkness Ridge Vulpix, Ninetales, Ghastly, Haunter, Gengar, Misdreavous, Sneasel, Sableye, Shuppet, Banette, Duskull, Duskclops, Absol
Decrepit Lab Abra, Kadabra, Alakazam, Mr. Mime, Ditto, Porygon, Porygon2
Deep Sea Current Lugia
Deep Sea Floor Omanyte, Omastar, Kabuto, Kabutops, Chinchou, Lanturn, Lileep, Cradily, Clamperl, Huntail, Gorebyss, Relicanth
Dragon Cave Bagon, Shelgon, Salamence
Echo Cave Zubat, Golbat, Crobat, Wynaut, Wobbuffet, Dunsparce, Whismur, Loudred, Exploud, Mawile
Enclosed Island Deoxys
Final Island Mew
Flyaway Forest Pidgey, Pidgeotto, Pidgeot, Hoothoot, Noctowl, Togepi, Togetic, Natu, Xatu, Murkrow, Swablu, Altaria
Frigid Cavern Smoochum, Jynx, Swinub, Piloswine, Delibird, Snorunt, Glalie
Furnace Desert Sandshrew, Sandslash, Trapinch, Vibrava, Flygon, Cacnea, Cacturne
Healing Forest Celebi
Ice Floe Beach Seel, Dewgong, Spheal, Sealeo, Walrein
Jungle Oddish, Gloom, Vileplume, Bellossom, Bellsprout, Weepinbell, Victreebel, Exeggcute, Exeggutor, Tangela, Sunkern, Sunflora, Tropius
Legendary Island Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres
Magnetic Quarry Beldum, Metang, Metagross
Mist-Rise Forest Caterpie, Metapod, Butterfree, Weedle, Kakuna, Beedrill, Ledyba, Ledian, Yanma, Wurmple, Silcoon, Beautifly, Cascoon, Dustox
Mt. Cleft Charmander, Charmeleon, Charizard, Larvitar, Pupitar, Tyranitar, Aron, Lairon, Aggron Given to Charmander Starters.

Or Purchase
Mt. Deepgreen Geodude, Graveler, Golem, Cubone, Marowak, Gligar, Shuckle, Teddiursa, Ursaring, Spoink, Grumpig, Spinda Given to Cubone Starters.

Or Purchase
Mt. Discipline Machop, Machoke, Machamp, Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, Tyrogue, Hitmontop, Makuhita, Hariyama, Meditite, Medicham Given to Machop Starters.

Or Purchase
Mt. Moonview Cleffa, Clefairy, Clefable, Lunatone, Solrock, Jirachi
Mushroom Forest Paras, Parasect, Seedot, Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Shroomish, Breloom
Mystic Lake Lapras, Dratini, Dragonair, Dragonite
Overgrown Forest Scyther, Scizor, Pinsir, Sudowoodo, Heracross, Treecko, Grovyle, Sceptile, Kecleon Pick Treecko as Starter Pokemon.

Or Purchase
Peanut Swamp Wooper, Quagsire, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Barboach, Whiscash
Poison Swamp Grimer, Muk, Koffing, Weezing, Gulpin, Swalot
Power Plant Magnemite, Magneton, Voltorb, Electrode, Elekid, Electabuzz
Rainbow Peak Ho-Oh
Ravaged Field Spearow, Fearow, Skarmory, Houndour, Houndoom
Rub-a-Dub River Goldeen, Seaking, Totodile, Croconaw, Feraligatr, Volbeat, Illumise Pick Totodile as Starter Pokemon.

Or Purchase
Sacred Field Raikou, Entei, Suicune
Safari Nidoran (F), Nidorina, Nidoqueen, Nidoran (M), Nidorino, Nidoking, Doduo, Dodrio, Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Kangaskhan, Tauros, Phanpy, Donphan, Miltank
Scorched Plains Growlithe, Arcanine, Ponyta, Rapidash, Cyndaquil, Quilava, Typhlosion, Torchic, Combusken, Blaziken Choose Cyndaquil or Torchic.

Or Purchase
Seafloor Cave Kyogre
Secretive Forest Venonat, Venomoth, Spinarak, Ariados, Pineco, Forretress, Nincada, Ninjask, Shedinja
Serene Sea Qwilfish, Mantine, Wailmer, Wailord
Shallow Beach Krabby, Kingler, Corsola, Wingull, Pelipper
Sky Blue Plains Igglybuff, Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff, Lickitung, Girafarig, Snubull, Granbull, Smeargle, Chansey, Blissey, Ralts, Kirlia, Gardevoir
Southern Island Latios, Latias
Stratos Lookout Rayquaza
Tadpole Pond Poliwag, Poliwhirl, Poliwrath, Politoed, Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Surskit, Masquerain
Thunder Meadow Sentret, Furret, Mareep, Flaaffy, Ampharos, Electrike, Manectric, Plusle, Minun, Castform, Chimecho
Transform Forest Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon Choose Eevee as Starter Pokemon.

Or Purchase
Treasure Sea Horsea, Seadra, Kingdra, Remoraid, Octillery, Carvanha, Sharpedo, Anorith, Armaldo, Luvdisc
Turtleshell Pond Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise, Psyduck, Golduck, Azurill, Marill, Azumarill, Corphish, Crawdaunt Choose Squirtle or Psyduck as Starter Pokemon.

Or Purchase
Vibrant Forest Pichu, Pikachu, Raichu, Meowth, Persian, Mankey, Primeape, Snorlax, Aipom, Stantler, Slakoth, Vigoroth, Slaking, Skitty, Delcatty Choose Pikachu or Skitty as Starter Pokemon.

Or Purchase
Volcanic Pit Groudon
Waterfall Lake Magikarp, Gyarados, Feebas, Milotic
Wild Plains Rattata, Raticate, Ekans, Arbok, Farfetch’d, Drowzee, Hypno, Poochyena, Mightyena, Zigzagoon, Linoone, Zangoose, Seviper