In the Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, players don’t really capture the pokemon that they come across in battle. Instead, they rescue or recruit Pokemon and send them to camps. Our Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX Rescue Team Camps guide explains this in detail below.

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX Rescue Team Camps

Well, the main reason is that you yourself are playing as a pokemon so there is no concept of capturing pokemon.

So getting pokemon in your team is only through convincing them to be on your team. And this whole convincing process and recruiting pokemon in your team is done in the Rescue Team Camps.

These camps are what known as Friend areas and they will have all the pokemon that you have faced before in the game throughout your way from mystery dungeons.

So rescue team camps might have the same name as the original friend areas but some might have changed the names.

But the basic idea is the same and you have to unlock these camps before you can recruit pokemon from the camps.

Here we have a full list of currently available Rescue Camps in Mystery Dungeon DX and the Pokemon that reside in them.

Do keep in mind that this is not the final list and we will keep on adding newly discovered camps and missing information as we go through the game more and more.