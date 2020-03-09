Paladins Update 2.14 Is Out, Disabled Ranked Play

Paladins has received Update 2.14. You can now download this patch on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You will find that Paladins Update 2.14 is quite a small patch, as they only confirmed one change that happened in this update. Something that stands out with this patch is that they disabled Ranked play. Below you will find the complete list of Paladins Update 2.14 patch notes.

While our team continues to work on improving issues related to our backend server technology update, we will be disabling Ranked play across all platforms.

This is being done to prevent any connection issues getting in the way of playing Ranked as we work on these fixes.

Recently, the developers released another important update for the game. You will find that Paladins Update 2.13 (3.02) is quite a big patch, as there are various improvements, general fixes, customizations, Killcam and Top Play, and much more. Something else that stands out with this patch is that they added the Sands of Myth update content and changes into the game. Frog Isle has also received a visual rework, and now lives up to its namesake! Frogs!

Paladins is a video game focused on fighting against other players in groups of up to five opponents in which we will have to choose a hero, with unique skills and aspects, to form a balanced team with which to achieve victory. Through a detailed system of points, Hi-Rez increases the strategic range of the game and allows each user to play a real role on the battlefield.

I remind you that Hi-Rez Studios and Evil Mojo Games’ Paladins released in 2016 for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.