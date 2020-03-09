GTA 6 Announcement Rumored For This Month

The rumor mill has been churning once again to suggest that Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) will officially be announced at some point later in the month.

In a new video uploaded earlier today, YouTubel channel MrBossFTW pointed out that GTA 6 could possibly be getting a reveal on March 25, 2020. The source — an anonymous 4chan user claiming to have insider information.

That alone should dismiss any claim being made for GTA 6 or any game for that matter since the platform has been known to be unreliable. However, on the other hand, the same 4chan community accurately leaked the reveal date for Red Dead Redemption 2 in the past. Certain updates for GTA Online were leaked accurately as well. Hence, a silver lining — thin at best — certainly resides.

Take note that Sony is strongly speculated to be revealing PlayStation 5 at some point later this month. GTA 6 will release for next-generation consoles. Hence, it would only be natural for Rockstar Games to make an announcement for PlayStation 5 after Sony has revealed the console. In other words, Sony has to go first for Rockstar Games to follow up in any case.

Back in December 2018, an anonymous third-party developer from Europe claimed that GTA 6 will be releasing on PlayStation 5 during the holiday season of 2020. The same leak also suggested that Sony has struck a deal with Rockstar Games to keep GTA 6 exclusive to its new-generation console for an entire month. There was obviously no way to confirm the claims. What happened was that the same leak also included information about PlayStation 5, most of which Sony confirmed down the road. Hence, giving credibility to the leak.

That exclusivity part makes it all the more noteworthy that Rockstar Games has to wait for Sony to reveal PlayStation 5. The larger likelihood is that Sony will mention GTA 6 itself as one of the launch titles for PlayStation 5, allowing Rockstar Games to follow up with details in the months to follow.