Players in the Division 2 community discovered that there were a total of eight masks to be found in the new expansion of the game; Warlords of New York. We have previously covered how to get the Divide, Psycho and Drip hunter masks in The Division 2. This guide will show you How to Get The Angel Hunter Mask in The Division 2 Warlords of New York.

How to Get The Angel Hunter Mask in The Division 2

The process isn’t as similar as to what you did for the Psycho and Drip, and Divide Hunter mask. This one actually requires you to find Lion Eyes spread out near the shore of the island, stored away in fridges.

Lion Eyes’ Pair #1

The first Lion Eye is located on St NW, North of the White House, in Jonns’ Burger Shop; head to the marker and go inside the restaurant and you can find the Eye in the refrigerator next to the vending machine.

Lion Eyes’ Pair #2

The second pair can be found all the way back of the DZ west in the Donut Shack. The refrigerator can be found at the back of the shop in the kitchen.

Lion Eyes’ Pair #3

The third pair can be found in the Riverside Gas Station control point. Head into the station and open the fridge to grab the pair.

Lion Eyes’ Pair #4

Next, head to downtown east into the burger joint. The refrigerator can be found in the kitchen.

Lion Eyes’ Pair #5

The fifth pair can be found in a Noodle Bar on Judiciary Square. The refrigerator is again to be found in the kitchen of the restaurant. Open it and grab the pair.

Lion Eyes’ Pair #6

Head to the Constitutional Hall, and enter Kobes. Go behind the counter and open the refrigerator to find the final pair of Lion Eyes.

Spawning the Hunter

All that’s left is now to go and plug the eyes into their respective Lion Statues. Head to this location on the map to find the first Lion Statue.

Plugging in the first set of eyes will result in the Lion rotating about its position. When it has stopped rotating, the Lion will be looking at the direction you have to go to. Generally, each Lion statue points at the next Lion statue you need to go to.

The first four statues are pretty easy to find and close-by. The fifth statue however, is considerably further than the previous four statues. Just keep in mind that you have to follow the direction of the Lion’s Line of Sight.

After inserting the pair of eyes in the final Lion Statue, one Hunter will spawn that should be easy to take out.

Killing the hunter will reward you with the Angel mask. He’s not that hard, however he can deal a considerable amount of damage if given the chance; make sure you stay behind cover when he gets ready to fire and you should be golden!