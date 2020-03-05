The Division 2 expansion Warlords of New York and Title Update 8 is out and it brings along Gear 2.0 as well as new Recalibration mechanics. To explain these new mechanics, we have prepared this The Division 2 Recalibration Library guide.

The new Recalibration system allows you to be more involved with the recalibration process as opposed to the previous one.

This guide will introduce you to the new Recalibration mechanic and teach you how to use the new Recalibration station where you can extract attributes and item talents, and store them for use on other items.

The Division 2 Recalibration Library

The New Division 2 Recalibration System basically allows you to extract stats from any weapon, weapon part or any armor piece; and then lets you put those stats on any weapon that has the recalibration option available.

This whole Warlords of New York recalibration system works with the use of two parallel options at the Recalibration Station i.e. Recalibration Station and the new Recalibration Library.

The Recalibration Station, just as it did previously, allows you to replace stats or attributes of your items to improve their functions.

But with the addition of the new Recalibration Library, you can use stats and talents extracted from other weapons or armor pieces to improves your chosen items.

The Recalibration Library is a new addition in Update 8. Essentially, it allows you to destroy items to allow you to bank their stats or attributes that can then be used at the Recalibration Station.

Just as previously, Recalibration Stations can be accessed at Base of Operations i.e. the White House and the Haven. Which now gives two options namely; Recalibration Station and Recalibration Library.

Go to the Recalibration Station to recalibrate any weapon that you have. In order to get your desired stats into the chosen weapon, you must go to the Recalibration Library and extract stats from an item that possesses your desired stats and has the stat extraction option available.

You can choose from Core Attribute, Attribute and Talent options at the Recalibration Library. Once you’ve chosen the attributes that you need, Press and Hold the designated button on the bottom right of the screen to extract stats.

The stats once extracted can repeatedly be used as they have banked. If you get a higher roll of a stored attribute, you can replace it with old stored attributes.

At the Recalibration Station, you can apply these extracted attributes to the weapon or armor set that they belong to. The station will show the max stat limit of a weapon as well as which attribute can be recalibrated into it.