How To Download Castlevania: Symphony of the Night on iOS and Android

Without telling anyone, Konami recently ported Castlevania: Symphony of the Night over to iOS and Android. The game first came out in 1997 on the PS1. Here is how to download the game on the two mobile operating systems.

How to Download Castlevania: Symphony of the Night on iOS

Go to the App Store on you Apple Device

Search for Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

Pay $2.99 and download the game

The game contains support for the iPad as well.

How to Download Castlevania: Symphony of the Night on Android

Make your way to the Google Play Store

Search for Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

Pay $2.99 and download the game

You can download the game here for the Android Platform.

The release of Castlevania: SOTN on mobile devices was surprising, to say the least. Fans of the franchise can now enjoy the classic game on their mobile devices.

The mobile version maintains the graphics fidelity of the original game. On top of that, the sound design of the game is also similar to its PlayStation 1 variant. A ‘continue’ feature is also added to the mobile game along with the capability of unlocking achievements through battles.

You can interact with the game through six different languages. These languages include Spanish, English, French Italian, Japanese and German. The mobile game does not include in-app purchases on both iOS and Android.

This isn’t the first time that a classic game has made its way to the mobile platform. Last year, the first two DOOM games received the same treatment. Both of those games cost $5 each.

Castlevania Lords of the Shadows 2 was the last entry in the Castlevania franchise. Konami released the game in 2010 and ever since then we have not had another game in the series. Last we heard of the franchise was when there were rumors about a Castlevania remake. The new game which is rumored to be called Castlevania Reawakening will supposedly be launched digitally by Konami. However, these rumors should be taken with a grain of salt.

While praying for a remake, you can take a nostalgic trip and enjoy the original 1997 game on your handheld devices.