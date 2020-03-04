See Death Stranding’s Photo Mode In Action

Kojima Productions will be adding a brand new photo mode to the PC version of Death Stranding that will be available at launch.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, director Hideo Kojima shared a small clip that demonstrates just how the photo mode will function in Death Stranding. You will be able to remove characters from a scene, change their poses and camera angles, focus on particular segments of the scene in question, play around with color filters, tweak exposure and contrast as well as depth of field, and several other settings to capture a satisfying (and memorable) photo in Death Stranding.

Kojima promised that more functionalities of the photo mode will be shared soon, and noted how everyone at Kojima Productions “enjoyed” creating this mode for the Death Stranding community. Unfortunately, he made no mention of if and when the photo mode will be releasing for the PlayStation 4 version. There will probably be no exclusivity here. Death Stranding will possibly receive an update to add the photo mode to the PlayStation 4 version once the PC version releases.

These are some examples from the Photo Mode in the PC ver. We will introduce on how to create them in another video later. Me, and some staffs that loves to take photos enjoyed making this Mode! Available, June 2nd. Pre-order nowhttps://t.co/TxRuNL91u2 pic.twitter.com/WvMwqzPiBn — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) March 4, 2020

Besides the photo mode, the PC version of Death Stranding will also support a high frame-rate and support for ultra-wide monitors. In addition, the game will be using the controversial Denuvo anti-tamper technology as a safeguard against the menace of piracy. Furthermore, Death Stranding on PC will feature partial controller support, meaning that some parts of the game will require the use of keyboards or mice.

Death Stranding is the first game from Hideo Kojima after his controversial split with long-time employer Konami. He has spoken about how the inspiration behind the game was a feeling of loneliness that has been present in him since childhood. The enigmatic storyline includes a lot of novelty features sewn right into the game, making it very different from the usual major releases nowadays. Also, in typical Kojima fashion, Death Stranding has a ton of product placements that players might find a bit cumbersome.