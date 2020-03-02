Valorant Announced By Riot Games: A New Competitive FPS Title

Riot Games has officially announced Valorant, their upcoming competitive FPS title previously referred to as Project A. The game is a 5v5 tactical shooter based on characters with hypernatural powers. The League of Legends developer is targeting a summer release on the PC for this FPS shooter.

The official website for Valorant went live recently. The upcoming game is said to have round-based matches and the team with the most wins out of 24 matches will win. Two teams will be categorized as defenders and attackers. Players will use their character’s abilities to fulfill the role they are given.

The League of Legends developer believes that the unique abilities of the different characters in Valorant will make for exciting moves to outwit the opponent.

Riot Games claims that they have done their homework with the game. The upcoming FPS title will have 128-tick servers, superb netcode and reduced latency due to the worldwide spread of the data centers. The website also claims that the game is optimized to run at 60 to 144 fps on modern computers.

According to Riot Games, players will be able to get less than 35ms ping in major cities around the world. The developer also stated that they are dedicated to the anti-cheat system for the game from day one. The shooting in Valorant will be “precise, consequential and highly lethal”.

The official website of the game had this to say about the supernatural abilities of the in-game characters:

Imagine this: tactical shooter meets hypernatural powers. Everyone’s got guns and a unique set of abilities, so how do you beat someone with the speed of wind? Use your own moves to outplay them and beat them to the shot. VALORANT is a game for bold strategists who dare to make the unexpected play, because if it wins, it works.

We can’t help but compare Valorant with Overwatch. The premise of the two games does seem very similar. However, the execution of the game is where Valorant can shine. There will be multiple games in the competitive FPS genre but their success hinges on their optimization and execution of competitive gameplay.

One thing is for sure, the game’s system requirements won’t offer any obstacles to new players. Here are the system requirements for the game:

Recommended Specs – 60 frames per second: CPU: Intel i3-4150 GPU: Geforce GT 730

High-end Specs – 144+ frames per second: CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 3.2GHz GPU: GTX 1050 Ti



Minimum Spec – 30 frames per second: CPU: Intel i3-370M GPU: Intel HD 3000



PC hardware recommendations: Windows 7/8/10 64-bit 4GB RAM 1GB of VRAM



Even a potato pc could run the game with a playable framerate at low settings. Getting 144+ fps shouldn’t be a problem for mid to high range computers. A gameplay video for Valorant was released yesterday which showed a match between two teams.

Watching the video makes us feel like the game is a mix between Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Overwatch. It literally looks like the characters in CS: GO were given superpowers. Either way, we will have to wait and see if Valorant will provide more competition in the competitive shooter gaming genre.