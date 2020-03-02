The Division 2’s major expansion ‘Warlords of New York’ is out; and with it tons of content for you, the player to explore. That also includes a new outfit and a shotgun. If you are interested in finding out how to get Tactical Response Outfit and Enforcer Shotgun in The Division 2 Warlords of New York, read on below.

How to Get Tactical Response Outfit and Enforcer Shotgun in The Division 2 Warlords of New York

If you were one of the people who happened to pre-order the expansion, you are in for a few bonuses; one of which is the Tactical Response Pack SWAT outfit, and the Enforcer Shotgun. If you are confused about how to get your hands on the following items, this brief guide should help you with exactly that.

If you did pre-order the Warlords of New York expansion, then all you need to do is:

Head to your Stash, then Mailbox, then in your Special Deliveries, and grab all the items laying within, you should see,

Tactical Response Helmet

Tactical Response Sweater

Tactical Response Pants

Tactical Response Boots

There is a little catch, to getting the Enforcer Shotgun, however. While you can get the cosmetics while you are in Washington, to get the Enforcer Shotgun in Division 2, you actually have to travel to New York first.

Once you start the Warlords of New York expansion and complete the intro mission for the Division 2 DLC, you will be able to claim your Enforcer Shotgun from your stash. However, the shotgun can only be used once you are level 40.

The gear is pretty sick, and honestly, it blends perfectly with certain sets of armor; Once you have it, try experimenting with your character’s look, I know that I have been, and it looks neat.