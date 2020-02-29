ARK Genesis Gem Locations Guide

Locating Gems in Ark Genesis can be pretty tough as there are merely any locations where you may find red, blue and green gems as you cannot buy them from the shops. So that is why this guide is all about ARK Genesis Gem Locations so read the complete guide to know the extra-ordinary adventurous location where you can find a bunch of red, blue and green gems.

ARK Genesis Gem Locations

Open the map and head towards 1850 (or 18 by 50) point on the map. You will have to Dive into the ocean from this point and swim deeper and deeper.

Heading towards the point 20 by 49, you will see a bee-hive shaped wall-like structure which you can swim through. On the other side of the wall is a massive cave full of bright lighting plants and looks more like a dream world.

When you swim further into the cave, search by the walls of the cave and you will see red, blue or green lights being emitted behind of small shrubs. These are your crystals.

You will also even find massive stones of green, blue and red gems all standing together. So keep on collecting until you have collected all that you need. You can also find oil rocks and obsidians in this cave.

You should use the pick or mining drill to break the gems into pieces so that you can carry them with you. Note that the Red gems actually look as if they are pink and green gems stones look more yellow so don’t get baffled.

You can exit through the cave anytime you want by following the same route that you used to enter.

So this was all about the secret location of red, blue and green gems. If you know of any more locations of the gems please let us know.