Hunt: Showdown Update 1.2.1 Hotfix Is Out, Bug Fixes

Hunt: Showdown has received Update 1.2.1 Hotfix. You can now download this patch on PC (Steam). You will find that Hunt: Showdown Update 1.2.1 hotfix is quite a small patch, as there are only two bug fixes. Something that stands out in this patch is that they fixed a bug where in some cases, the Last Match section displayed incorrect numbers. The download and install size is 270 MB.

This is a first-person multiplayer cooperative action video game developed by Crytek that invites us to put ourselves in the shoes of a monster hunter. Our mission is to bring down the most diverse creatures imaginable in search of the greatest reward imaginable, and is available on PC and consoles. Below you will find the complete list of Hunt: Showdown Update 1.2.1 hotfix patch notes.

With the release of Update 1.2.1 you may have noticed that Quickplay statistics and the Last Match section were displaying incorrect information. Today, we are pushing this new version which fixes the issues encountered with the Last Match section. Unfortunately, to fix the incorrect Quickplay statistics we need to set them back to their previously stored values, before the deployment of our patch last Tuesday (meaning all statistics between Hunt: Showdown Update 1.2.1 and the maintenance will be lost, all other progress such as experience, Blood Bonds, Hunt dollars or Soul Survivors will be kept.). Doing such a database manipulation requires a longer downtime which we hope to perform early next week.

Fixed a bug where the Communication tab showed all players connecting to the game.

Recently, the developers released another important update for the game. You will find that Hunt: Showdown Update 1.2.1 has various bug fixes as well as UI Quality of Life improvements. Something that stands out in this patch is that they fixed an issue where the game could stall due to large amount of privacy checks performed when entering in-game communication range.

I remind you that Crytek’s Hunt: Showdown released on August 27, 2019 for PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.