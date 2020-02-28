Dauntless Update 1.1.5 Is Live, Quality Of Life Improvements

Dauntless has received Update 1.1.5. You can now download this patch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. You will find that Dauntless Update 1.1.5 has various quality of life improvements with fixes to a handful of encounters and some polish. Something else that stands out in this patch is that they fixed Winterhorn Skraevs’ tornado, as it now does damage again.

Dauntless is an action adventure and cooperative video game that proposes four players to hunt gigantic monsters, known as Behemoths, who live in the colorful fantasy world that this video game brings to life. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Dauntless Update 1.1.5.

Premium bounty token amounts are now shown when they are granted or redeemed.

Transitioning into or out of a hunt with Kharabak’s Spur (sword) transmogged to the Sawbones Sally sword skin will no longer cause that transmog to disappear.

Players can no longer attempt to upgrade items if they don’t have the required materials in this Dauntless patch.

Improved visuals for Twin Suns exotic repeaters and the Cross-Eyed Metavizor aetherpunk helm skin.

Heads now display properly when using the Mythic Barbuta helm skin.

Names on the group leaderboards now display correctly on Nintendo Switch.

Fixed two places in Ramsgate where it was possible to fall through the ground.

Console players can now sign up for the newsletter via the message of the day in this Dauntless patch.

Disabling combat text in Options now works.

The Hunt Pass XP progress bar now updates immediately when a bounty is claimed.

The Claim Reward button on the Bounties screen no longer shows yellow controller “Y” button on PC when no controller is attached.

Patrol chest count is no longer partially obscured during matchmaking.

Escalation amps now always show rarity colors in this Dauntless patch.

Console players that attempt to log in during maintenance are no longer shown non-functional buttons.

Fixed a rare server crash that could result in all players disconnecting mid-hunt.

Phoenix Labs' Dauntless released on September 26, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and on December 10, 2019 for Nintendo Switch.