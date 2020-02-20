CD Projekt RED Stocks Make It Third-Largest Company In Warsaw Stock Exchange

CD Projekt RED has yet another reason to be proud of itself, now that information has come out that the studio is the third-largest company on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. CD Projekt RED stocks have reached 300 PLN over two weeks ago, and seem to show no signs of slowing down.

The company has just recently capitalized on 31.52 billion PLN, which is the main reason why the company is now the third largest company in the Warsaw Stock Exchange to begin with. The only two companies higher than it are PZU, a Polish insurance company, and PKO BP, Poland’s largest banking chain.

Of course, the CD Projekt RED stocks have every reason to be so high. The company’s most well-known work, the Witcher games, are some of the best-selling games on the market currently, and got a significant boost when Netflix released the Witcher series.

Even though the last game in the trilogy, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, came out back in 2015, CD Projekt RED has kept it going not only through the quality of the game and the Witcher series, but multiple ports that have since come out, including most recently for the Nintendo Switch.

Considering that CD Projekt RED is also getting very close to releasing Cyberpunk 2077, its much-anticipated new sci-fi game, that stock price might be getting ready to grow a substantial amount. It might even catapult the studio to the top of the Warsaw Stock Exchange, as unlikely as it sounds.

One might even say that all of the hype over Cyberpunk 2077 is the main reason why the company’s stock price is so high. It’s been seven years since CD Projekt RED first unveiled the game, and though it took a break to finish the Witcher trilogy the game is set to come out in September of this year.

Hopefully Cyberpunk 2077 will be able to live up to the expectations of CD Projekt RED stocks and turn out to be an amazing game. The game will be coming out on the Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC on September 17.