Warcraft 3 Reforged Release Date And Times Announced, Coming January 28

The Warcraft 3 Reforged release date has finally been announced by Blizzard, along with the times that people in each region can expect to be able to download. The game will be coming out on the PC on January 28 of next year, though it will be coming out at different times.

Warcraft 3 shows the rise and fall of one of the Warcraft universe’s most tragic figures, Arthas Menethil. Otherwise known as The Lich King to people who’ve only played the MMO, Arthas was the beloved prince of the kingdom of Lordaeron, who fell to darkness upon picking up the cursed sword Frostmourne.

Arthas is responsible for a number of different events happening in the Warcraft universe since then, such as the Scourge re-awakening, and currently the reason why Azeroth is threatened by Sylvanas Windrunner attempting to merge the realms of the living and dead together, since he killed her originally.

The release times for the Warcraft 3 Reforged release are as follows:

Los Angeles on Tuesday at 3PM, Pacific Standard Time

New York on Tuesday at 6 PM, Eastern Standard Time

Sao Paolo, Brazil, on Tuesday at 8 PM Brasilia Time

London at on Tuesday at 11 PM, British Summer Time

Paris at Midnight on Tuesday, Central European Time

Moscow and Istanbul on Wednesday at 2 AM Moscow Time and Turkey Time, respectively

Abu Dhabi on Wednesday at 3 AM Gulf Standard Time

Taipei on Wednesday at 7 AM China Standard Time

Seoul on Wednesday at 8 AM Korea Time

Sydney on Wednesday at 10 AM Australian Eastern Daylight Time.

If you’ve never played the Warcraft games before, you can also get caught up to the story of the conflict between the Alliance and Horde by picking up the first two Warcraft games on Good Old Games. While they aren’t complete remakes like Warcraft 3 Reforged, they’ll still likely be fun and somewhat nostalgic if you ever played those kinds of games.

If you’re not in one of the pre-listed time zones and are still curious about your own Warcraft 3 Reforged release time, you’ll want to convert the closest time zone to you into your own time.