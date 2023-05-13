Zombie Army 4 pits you against zombies with some amazing dated weapons. Each weapon is perfectly simulated to give it that ‘kick’ and satisfaction you need from mowing down hordes of zombies. We will be guiding you in the right direction in terms of weaponry in this Zombie Army 4: Dead War Best Weapons Guide so that you can be ready to face the infestation head-on.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War Best Weapons

Zombie Army 4 has 3 different types of guns available for players to use; Primary/Rifle, Secondary and Pistols/Sidearms.

Rifles

There are a total of three rifles in Zombie Army 4. These guns have a decent range, a large magazine and a fast reload speed. Further modifications make Rifles perfect for wiping out hordes without letting them get any close to you.

Gewehr 43

The Gewehr is a semi-automatic gun that we would personally not recommend in its vanilla form. With an adequate magazine size and quick reload speed, the weapon does not quite cut it in the damage department.

Level Rank Barrels Magazines Scopes 1 None Incendiary Mod (Incendiary Shot once barrel heats up) Extended Mag (15 Rounds) X4 scope 2 10 Incendiary Mod (Greater radius of incendiary blast) Extended mag (20 Rounds) X8 scope 3 20 Recoil Grip (Reduce gun recoil) Extended Mag (30 Rounds) Vampir Scope (Critical hits heal) 3 20 Incendiary Mod (Even greater effectiveness and radius of incendiary blast) Full Auto (Unlocks Automatic Mode for gun) Electric Bayonet (Melee attacks deal electric damage when charged)

M1 Garand

Level Rank Barrels Magazines Scopes 1 None Incendiary Mod (Incendiary Shot once barrel heats up) Clip Mod (10 Rounds) X6 scope 2 10 Incendiary Mod (Greater radius of incendiary blast) Clip Mod (12 Rounds) X10 scope 3 20 Recoil Grip (Reduce gun recoil) Clip Mod (16 Rounds) Vampir Scope (Critical hits heal) 3 20 Incendiary Mod (Even greater effectiveness and radius of incendiary blast) Reload Anytime (Reload without having to fire all your shots) Flame Bayonet (Melee attacks deal fire damage when charged)

Mosin-Nagant M91/30

Mosin-Nagant has great stopping power with 10 rounds. Not great for crowd control, but can definitely show zombies a good time.

Level Rank Barrels Magazines Scopes 1 None Explosive Mod (Once charged, fire an explosive shot) Bolt Mod (10 Rounds) X8 scope 2 10 Explosive Mod (Increased blast radius) Bolt Mod (12 Rounds) X12 scope 3 20 Explosive Mod (Increased blast radius) Bolt Mod (16 Rounds) Vampir Scope (Critical hits heal) 3 20 Explosive Mod (Increased damage) Bolt Mod (Reload without having to empty your magazine) Heavy Bayonet (Greatly increase melee damage with a chance of knocking enemies down)

Secondary Weapons

If you run out of ammo from your primary gun in Zombie Army 4, do NOT try to reload it between your fight with the horde. Switch to your secondary and keep going.

M30 Drilling

Who doesn’t love shotguns? These 12 gauge barrels are the only thing you’ll need to wipe out zombie hordes ASAP.

Level Rank Barrels Range Damage 1 None Incendiary Mod (Incendiary Shot once barrel heats up) Gun Sight (Slight increase in range) Damage Mod (Increased number of pellets) 2 10 Incendiary Mod (Greater radius of incendiary blast) Gun Sight (Greater increase in range) Damage Mod (Greater number of pellets) 3 20 Sawn Off (Shorten barrel, increase spread, reduce recoil and increase reload speed) Trigger Mod (Three round burst shot on one pull) Damage Mod (Even greater number of pellets) 3 20 Incendiary Mod (Even greater effectiveness and radius of incendiary blast) Flame Bayonet (When fully charged, melee attack will burn enemies) Slug Damage (Pellets are now replaced with high powered slugs)

MP44

With a moderate amount of control, decent rate of fire and good reload speed, this weapon definitely stands out as one of the better ones in the list of secondary weapons.

Level Rank Barrels Accuracy Damage 1 None Explosive Mod (Once charged, fire an explosive shot) Grip (Greater accuracy with reduced recoil) Damage Mod (Increased damage) 2 10 Explosive Mod (Increased blast radius) Grip (Even greater accuracy with lesser recoil) Damage Mod (Greater increase in damage) 3 20 Explosive Mod (Increased blast radius) Vampir Scope (Critical hits heal) Extended mag (45 Rounds) 3 20 Semi-Auto Mod (Get Semi-Automatic mode with greater chances of critical hits) Scope (Attack a scope) Heavy Bayonet (Greater melee damage with a chance of knocking down enemies)

Thompson

Everyone’s favorite Tommy Gun (Thompson) is in Zombie Army 4. Due to its high rate of fire and low recoil, this Zombie Army 4 gun is great at short ranges for clearing out a bunch of zombies.

Level Rank Barrels Magazines Damage 1 None Divine Mod (After charging, gun deals double damage) Extended Mag (30 Rounds) Damage Mod (Increased damage) 2 10 Divine Mod (Increase in number of divine shots) Extended Mag (40 Rounds) Damage Mod (Greater damage) 3 20 Divine Mod (Increase in number of divine shots) Drum Magazine (60 Rounds) Grip (Increased accuracy and reduced recoil) 3 20 Rapid Fire bolt (Increased rate of fire) Serrated bayonet (Increased melee damage with a chance of dismemberment) Ammo Attachment Mod (Greater durability of Ammo Attachments)

Trench Gun

The Trench Gun deals a lot of damage but with a slow rate of fire. Make sure to line up your shots with as much zombies as you can.

Level Rank Barrels Magazines Damage 1 None Electric Mod (When charged, next round will be electric) Cartridge Rail (6 shells) Damage Mod (Increased damage) 2 10 Electric Mod (Greater damage) Cartridge Rail (7 shells) Damage Mod (Greater damage) 3 20 Electric Mod (Arcs will jump between zombies) Cartridge Rail (8 shells) Damage Mod (Even greater damage output) 3 20 Speed Grip (Greater rate of fire) Electric Bayonet (Melee damage will deal electrical damage after being charged) Slug Damage (Pellets are now swapped with slugs)

Pistols

Pistols are your last resort once you run out of ammo in Zombie Army 4. Effective if you line up headshots. Use them if you want to conserve ammo for hordes.

C96 Pistol

Level Rank Barrels Magazines Damage 1 None Incendiary Mod (Incendiary Shot once barrel heats up) Extended Mag (15 Rounds) Damage Mod (Increased number of pellets) 2 10 Incendiary Mod (Greater radius of incendiary blast) Extended Mag (20 Rounds) Damage Mod (Greater number of pellets) 3 20 Incendiary Mod (Even greater radius of incendiary blast) Drum Magazine (30 Rounds) Damage Mod (Even greater number of pellets) 3 20 Full Auto (Unlock full-auto mode for C96) Flame Bayonet (Once charged, next melee attack will burn enemies) Recoil Grip (Reduced Recoil)

M1911

Level Rank Barrels Magazines Damage 1 None Divine Mod (After charging, gun deals double damage) Extended Mag (8 Rounds) Damage Mod (Increased damage) 2 10 Divine Mod (Increase in number of divine shots) Extended Mag (9 Rounds) Damage Mod (Greater damage) 3 20 Divine Mod (Increase in number of divine shots) Extended Mag (12 Rounds) Grip (Increased accuracy and recoil) 3 20 Scope (Attack a scope) Barrel Mod (Increased range) Serrated Bayonet (Greater melee damage and chances of dismemberment)

Webley MKVI

Level Rank Barrels Accuracy Recoil 1 None Explosive Mod (Once charged, fire an explosive shot) Sight Mod (Increased accuracy) Grip (Increased accuracy and reduced recoil) 2 10 Explosive Mod (Increased blast radius) Sight Mod (Greater accuracy) Grip (Greater accuracy and lesser recoil) 3 20 Explosive Mod (Increased blast radius) Sight Mod (Even greater accuracy) Grip (Even greater accuracy and much lesser recoil) 3 20 Damage Mod (Increased damage output) Speed Loader (Better reload speed) Heavy Bayonet (Increased melee damage with a chance of knocking down enemies)

Recommended Loadouts

Tanky Build

If you want to run around and attention whore yourself out to the zombies, then this is the perfect Zombie Army 4 build for you. Make the zombies run after you so your team-mates can deal with them for you.

Rifle: Automatic Rifle, preferably Gewehr 43 with Full-Auto mod.

Secondary Weapon: Trench Gun.

Melee Type: Divine Blast.

Perks: Insulated, Heavy, Iron Clad, Bulletproof.

Item Mods: Bait Grenade, and Trip Mine.

Fast and Mobile Build

It is recommended to always stay in motion and to keep your movement swift and precise in order to fight the hordes of zombies. For this, we recommend.

Rifle: Gewehr 43 (Full-Auto Mod)

Secondary Weapon: Thompson.

Special Melee: Electricity.

Perks: Enhanced Stamina, Rejuvenation, Machine Gun Ammo Pouch and Vampirism.

Item Mods: Frag Grenade and Artillery