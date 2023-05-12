Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Blood Moon Guide

Blood Moon is one of the rarest events that takes place in the world of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. During this brief event, enemies rise from the dead with a red glow.

Although this event occurs on random occasions, there are some hints that lead to us getting prepared for the rise of the dead.

Today we will be showing you how often Blood Moon occurs in Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

How often does the Blood Moon occur?

Out of all the events in Zelda, the one that stands out the most is the sight of a Blood Moon. It is by far the most terrifying experience since it occurs when Calamity Ganon’s power exceeds its limitations and goes out of her control causing the mood to turn blood red.

During the transformation of the moon, each enemy such as Guardian Stalkers, Lynels, Hinox, and Talus that was previously dead will come back to life. This is indicated by haunting music in the background to create an environment of thrill.

Although the event occurs randomly, one thing is for sure is that it always occurs at midnight. Therefore, to know when the Moon will turn into blood you must visit the Dueling Peaks Stable and talk to the Hylian called Hino.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

You can ask him about each phase of the moon regularly. Once he feels like the time has come, we will eventually use the dialogue “something will happen tonight” to confirm the rise of the blood moon and as you talk to him on the night of the Blood Moon, he will start enraging about the evil that will rise on this night.

What happens during the Blood Moon in Breath of the Wild

The occurrence of a Blood Moon also brings back weapons and items so in case players like a special weapon, they can place stamps in the area and then return to after a Blood Moon to pick up more of that weapon or item.

Similarly, the Blood Mechanic system in Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild also boosts Link’s cooking.

While cooking a dish, sometimes the players will have critical success during a Blood Moon which gives benefits like three extra hearts, an extra yellow stamina wheel, effect duration increased, and more.

This critical success period usually starts around 11.30 pm in-game time and ends at midnight. There is no specific time interval after which a Blood Moon occurs but usually, it happens after a few in-game days have passed.

Can we trigger the Blood Moon?

Despite players believing that the Blood Moon cannot occur more than three times during your entire gameplay, there is a method that will surely trigger the Blood Moon on your terms. This will help you farm the most vicious monsters in Zelda.

To trigger the Blood Moon. Simply start off by going on a killing spree. Since the Blood Moon causes the monsters to come back to life, there is no better option than killing them which will trigger them to come back.

Keep killing enemies during a three-hour gameplay (real-world time); excluding the times you open the menu or talk to an NPC during a cutscene. Other than that, there is a glitch where the Blood Moon occurs more than once, and that after or before midnight.

This glitch occurs when you leave the game on for a long period of time. You can use this as your advantage to farm more monsters and weapons in Zelda botw.