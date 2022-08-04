Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Yumsmith Guide

Yumsmith is yet another Attacker-Type Class in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. This class excels in specifically targeting the enemy’s weak points while applying debuffs to further weaken their ranks.

Yumsmith requires a bit of understanding and experience to use right but make no mistake, the class can take down some of the most difficult enemies in the game with ease.

The following guide will point out how to unlock and use the Yumsmith class in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

How To Unlock Yumsmith Class

Yumsmith is the default class of both Riku and Manana in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Being a dual character class, Yumsmith is unlocked after completing the Hero Quest: A Nopon’s Counsel.

This Hero quest is quite simple to complete and requires you to defeat Princess Arachno at the end. Upon defeating the Princess, you’ll complete the quest and successfully recruit Riku and Manana to your party, which will unlock the Yumsmith class in XC3.

Best Metal Yumsmith Characters

Noah and Sena are two characters that are highly recommended to be picked for the Yumsmith class. This is primarily because of their high attack stats. You can naturally choose other characters as well who have impressive attack powers, but you definitely need to start with Noah and Sena in the game.

Best Yumsmith Arts

Combat Arts

Extended Slash: It’s a single-target physical attack that increases your damage by 50% when attacking from the front.

Flashback: It’s a single-target physical attack that Breaks enemies when attacking from the side.

Energy Grenade: It’s an area-of-effect ether attack that covers a small radius.

Yumsmith is probably the best class to use when dealing debuffs and field effects on the target. Therefore, equipping it with an Energy Grenade to deal AOE and fiend effects is a recommended option.

Master Arts

Overfall: A Rank 10 Tactician Master Art in XC3 used for lowering the Ether Defense.

Spearpoint Thrust: A Rank 10 Thaumaturge Master Art in XC3 used for binding the target.

No Love Lost: A Rank 1 Strategos Master Art in XC3 used for lowering the Physical Defense.

Being an attacker class, Yumsmith supports any skill that can inflict debuffs on the target., and will work perfectly with Field Arts which focuses heavily on field effects for your character.

Best Yumsmith Master Skills

To master the Yumsmith class in XC3, you must use both of its Physical and Ether Attacks to the fullest which adds more damage to both the Arts using Master skills such as Ethereal Ability which increases 30% damage dealt by Ether Arts, and Fighting Prowess increases 30% damage dealt by Physical Arts.

Best Yumsmith Accessories

Dexterity is a reliable source for Yumsmith as it helps the class deal the required debuffs on the opponent. Therefore, using Accessories such as Rainbow Gloves to increase Dexterity and the primary attribute of the class, attack for which you’ll be using Steam Belt to fully build this class into the ultimate damage dealer.

Best Gems For Yumsmith

Since Yumsmith is mainly focused on dealing debuffs on the opponent, it’s no surprise that it will be using Gems such as Swelling Scourge and Refined Incantation to increase Debuff Power and Extend Debuff Duration respectively.

Yumsmith Arts List

Talent Arts

Sharpest Tool: This Talent Art possesses a Role Action Recharge but doesn’t show any noticeable effects to the target.

Sword of Valor: This Talent Art also carries a Role Action Recharge but doesn’t seem to have any noticeable effects to the target.

Combat Arts

Wok-a-Block: When attacking from one side, deals break on the target.

Final Say: Increases 70% damage dealt while attacking from the front.

Roasty-Toasty: Deals Medium Field range of effect.

Ready-Steady: Used inside the field effect to deal an additional 150% damage while taking 25% less damage.

Extended Slash: When attacking from the front, increases 50% of damage dealt.

Flashback: When attacking from one side, deals break on the target.

Energy Grenade: Deals Small Field range of effect.

Recharge: Deals Small Field range of effect.

Determination: Used inside the field effect to deal an additional 150% damage while taking 25% less damage.

Master Arts