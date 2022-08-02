How To Open Locked Supply Drop In Xenoblade Chronicles 3

The Keves and Agnean soldiers are resupplied by Supply Drops in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 that are fallen from the sky. The containers contain assets and supplies that are critical for survival and thus need to be paid attention to. This guide is a detailed walkthrough of how to get and open the Supply Drop in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

How To Unlock Supply Drops In XC3

The drop cannot be opened until the area around the container is freed. You need to take care of every enemy in the proximity of the container or else you’re prompted that the container is locked. If you kill the enemies and the lock persists, check for any ariel enemy.

After taking care of the enemies that are near the container, you only need to get close to the container and press the A key in the controller. This prompts a cutscene that ends with your character opening the container.

After getting the container unlocked, you get items in the container including rare ingredients, Nopon Coins, Cooking Meals, and Unlocking Classes. These items are used in battle by the players.

Finding Supply Drops In XC3

You’ll not see Supply Drops falling until you’ve unlocked them for yourself. To get the supply drops falling, you need to complete Ethel’s Hero’s Quest “The Want of Courage”. The quest can be completed in Chapter 3 while getting medical supplies for Colony 4.

To be able to focus on a Supply Drop, you will need to press ZR. Then you’ll be able to see red smoke at the place where the drop falls. After getting to the location of the Supply Drop, go to the location and get rid of the enemies that are guarding the Supply Drop and open it.

This is all you need to know about Supply Drops in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.