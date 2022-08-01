In Xenoblade Chronicles 3, each character has unique stats that reflect their battle performance. Therefore, having the best possible stats should be prioritized to ensure that your character performs optimally to make the most out of the game in terms of both fun and progress. However, at the start of the game, the stats can be a little overwhelming. So, use our guide, which explains everything about stats in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

To view your character’s stats, open up the character – the menu where you change Arts, equipment, or classes. The stats will be displayed there in the lower-left corner.

How to Increase Stats

Now that you understand how important it is to have the best possible stats in Xenoblade 3, here’s how to improve them. In XC3, there are three ways to boost a character’s stats. All of them are detailed below.

Level Up Your Characters

The first and most basic way to boost a character’s stats is to level them up. You may now be wondering how to level up a character.

That is fairly simple; all you need to do is complete various quests and defeat various enemies along the way to gain XP. Later, you can use the XP you’ve earned to level up your character. Easy Peazy!

Accessories and Gems

If you’re a lazy potato and leveling up your character seems too big of a deal, you can simply equip various Accessories and Gems and it’ll increase the stats.

It is therefore advised to purchase the best possible Accessories and Gems whenever the opportunity arises, as they will undoubtedly come in handy later on.

Switch Classes

Finally, you can change up the class of a character to alter its stats in Xenoblade 3. Changing a character’s class not only improves a specific stat but also alters the combat style, adding to the fun. This is an excellent way to boost specific stats of a character.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Stats Explained

You may find it difficult to choose a specific stat to increase in Xenoblade 3 now that you know how. To get rid of that, we’ll explain all stats in XC3 here, so you know which ones help with what.

HP

HP represents your character’s health bar in XC3. This indicates how much damage your character can retain before collapsing.

Attack

The strength of auto-attacks and physical Combat Arts is determined by this stat. It basically reflects the damage dealt to enemies.

Healing Power

This, as the name implies, indicates the efficacy of Healing Arts. It is worth noting that while healing, your HP is depleted.

Dexterity

Your dexterity reflects the precision of your attack. This basically indicates how likely it is that your attacks will hit the enemy.

Agility

Agility is the probability of dodging enemy attacks in Xenoblade 3. Greater agility increases your chances of evading an attack.

Block Rate

This reflects your chances of deflecting an enemy attack. It is important to note that Ether attacks cannot be blocked.

Critical Rate

This stat indicates your chances of landing a critical hit on your opponents. A critical hit can significantly increase the damage dealt by a hit.

Physical Defense

Physical Defense indicates the amount of damage you take from physical attacks. This effectively reduces the damage dealt by a physical attack.

Ether Defense

The Ether Defense stat in XC3 indicates the amount of Ether damage you take from Ether attacks. The higher it is, the less vulnerable you are to Ether attacks.